As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “When is the mobile app going to reopen use for Chick-fil-A or Steak ‘n Shake?”
The Transact Mobile Ordering app currently accepts mobile Chick-fil-A orders, however, it only allows a certain amount of orders at once before it stops taking them.
According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services Director David Annis, the store has an initial influx of orders when it opens at 11 a.m. and has to close mobile ordering until the orders are prepared. Because Chick-fil-A prioritizes serving fresh food, orders must be made as close to service as possible, according to Annis.
Steak ‘n Shake will continue to lack mobile order accessibility indefinitely due to a lack of staffing.
Annis said that they are currently looking for more employees and cannot yet support both in-person and mobile orders.
The restaurant is still only operating between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.