As the flowers bloom around campus and the trees turn green, looking at the grass too closely might lead to an unpleasant sight.
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What are the grass tires that show up periodically?”
The “grass tires” refer to the “plugs” that show up after aerating the grass, which happens during a three-to-four-week period in the early spring and fall each year, according to Jeff Culbertson, director of landscape operations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Aeration helps improve the growing conditions of the lawn to help it tolerate drought and heat better. It also reduces the effects of soil compaction on the turfgrass and improves drainage in areas that hold water for too long after a rain, Culbertson said in an email.
“We will focus on areas that are popular for recreation, events or paths forming from people walking frequently along the same route,” Culbertson said.
After aerating, he said they usually overseed the area as well to help improve the density of the lawn.
While Culbertson said he’s never heard the plugs referred to as “grass tires,” he said the wetness of the soil determines how noticeable they are.
“If the soil is dry, the plugs break up quickly and are not very noticeable,” Culbertson said. “If it is wetter, they tend to be more noticeable.”
As for the rather unsightly plugs, Culbertson said the grass usually looks normal again after a couple of rains and/or mowings — usually about two to three weeks.