As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What’s the easiest way to get to Abel Hall amid ongoing construction?”
Construction of the Kiewit Hall engineering building, which is projected to end in the fall of 2023, has affected residents of Abel and Sandoz halls, as well as students and faculty that are used to using Vine and 17th streets to access the buildings along with other parts of campus.
While pedestrian traffic to Abel and Sandoz is unaffected by the construction, the main confusion comes when attempting to access the residence halls by vehicle, as construction often has two main entrances blocked off.
The easiest and safest way to access Abel and Sandoz halls, as well as the 19th & Vine parking garage, is to approach from the east, where Vine Street meets Antelope Valley Parkway. The buildings can also be accessed from an entrance just south of X Street on Antelope Valley Parkway.
A map of UNL Parking can be found here.