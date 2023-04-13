As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, "What is going on with the north wing of Neihardt? The whole complex is looking to be torn down. I thought the CARE office was going to be there."
According to an article provided by Tony Rathgeber, associate to the vice chancellor, the renovation of Neihardt Center is in correspondence with the demolition of Piper Hall.
This is all part of a larger renovation to Neihardt, scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, according to the article.
The Center for Advocacy, Response and Education and Student Advocacy and Support have been relocated to the second floor of Louise Pound Hall.
“There are no changes at this time from the plan outlined in the article,” Rathgeber said.