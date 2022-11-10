As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What’s the deal with the statues that got torn down around East Campus’ Legacy Plaza?”
The statues of four former U.S. agriculture secretaries from Nebraska are currently in storage while the Legacy Project prepares for construction to begin.
Construction should start spring of 2023, according to Mark Canney, project manager, with plans to be done by the time students return for classes in fall of 2023.
The Legacy Project aims to create a greenspace on East Campus, not only to honor the four former U.S. agriculture secretaries, but also to engage students while showcasing East Campus’ natural beauty with both native and adapted plants, according to Canney.
“The intent with the rest of the Legacy Project is to make a connection to that northwest side of the [Nebraska East] Union,” Canney said.
The project, which Canney said will be ADA accessible, will have a series of “porches” with seating for relaxing and studying.
“There’ll be a new series of connecting walks, and along these walks will be the statues that have been taken out,” Canney said.
Once the construction is completed, the statues will be removed from storage and placed in their new spots on these East Campus paths, according to Canney.
“The idea is to create an open area that can be used for different activities — both passive and active,” Canney said.