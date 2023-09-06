As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, a reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why is the north end of the Plant Sciences Hall entirely windowless?”
The Plant Sciences Hall, located at 1875 N. 38th St. on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus, is a building which welcomes students who love plant biology and biotechnology.
One thing it doesn’t welcome is sunlight, at least on one side of the building.
The north end of Plant Sciences Hall is entirely windowless, according to TJ McAndrew, research facility coordinator for the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture.
McAndrew said the building was designed that way so that a maintenance corridor could be placed on each floor.
McAndrew said that all the electrical, water and steam heat come into two large maintenance rooms on each side of the north end of the building. In order to be able to access and run pipes through both, a corridor was built.
“The corridor is eight feet wide and runs the length of the north side of the building on each floor,” McAndrew said. “There are no windows due to the fact there are no rooms put to the outside wall, so it’s not like you need the natural light.”
McAndrew also said it was thought that this would keep the building warmer in the winter.
“Not too mysterious I’m afraid, just practical,” McAndrew said.