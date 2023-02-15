As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan for “background info on the UNL basketball uniforms, specifically the multi-colored side panels to the shirt/jersey.”
The Nebraska men's and women's basketball programs’ alternate cream jerseys are a part of Adidas’ Honoring Black Excellence initiative, celebrating the achievements of black individuals and black culture as a whole. The initiative pays homage to and recognizes individuals who are positively impacting others' lives within and around their communities.
The uniform has multi-colored pastel stripes running down each side of the jersey and shorts. According to the Nebraska Athletic Department, the stripes represent the tearing down of obstacles to create something beautiful. The goldenrod, the state flower of Nebraska, can be found within the stripes as well as on the jersey’s lettering. The goldenrod was implemented to show gratitude and appreciation for the contributions of Black individuals within the program over the years.
Beginning last year, the Nebraska men’s and women’s teams will now wear the specially designed jerseys for the month of February — Black History Month.