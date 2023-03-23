Valentino’s has been the official pizza of the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 1994, with a physical location inside of the Nebraska Union built in 2016. But inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s residential convenience stores, there’s a new pizza in town: Godfather’s.
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why do the c-stores sell Godfather's Pizza now instead of Valentino's?”
As students returned from winter break, each Herbie's Market began selling three different types of personal Godfather’s Pizzas. Pasta Buono, a dining option in Selleck Dining Hall, added these options to their digital menu as well.
UNL Dining Services Director David Annis said the new brand was brought in as a way to provide students with more options and value on their meal plans, specifically, personal pizzas.
“We're always looking to bring in new products, something a little bit different for students,” Annis said.
Godfather’s Pizza was originally founded in Omaha in 1973, and now has around 670 locations spread across the U.S. Annis said the locality of the brand was a major motivation for the university to partner with them.
He also addressed worries that the new addition might interfere with UNL’s long-standing connection with Valentino’s Pizza, a local chain which opened its first location across the street from East Campus.
Annis said Valentino’s will continue to be offered in the Nebraska Union and at Husker football games.
He pointed out that UNL currently has three different name-brand coffee options: Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts and Tazza. Annis said these various brands don’t exist on campus to compete with each other, but to provide students more choices of coffee.
“Everyone has a little bit different taste, so we're really just trying to offer something to the students that have a little bit different taste than Valentino’s,” Annis said. “It’s just something that’s a little bit different, like that individual pizza as compared to the slice of pizza.”
He added that UNL maintains a great relationship with Valentino’s and will maintain its presence in the Nebraska Union while continuing to work with them for professional catering for student groups.
“But again, Godfather’s is also a popular local company,” Annis said. “And it just gives us the opportunity to give the students a little bit more variety and a little more choice.”