As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Are there limits on how much of a final grade is made up of exams?”
Amy Goodburn, senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education, said there are currently no limits or rules regarding how an instructor uses exams for a final grade.
Goodburn said course design varies based on factors such as the discipline, course level and specific learning outcomes.
“Instructors generally have autonomy in determining the types of assignments that best supports students’ learning and the weights that each assignment has for calculating the final course grade,” Goodburn said.