As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “How full are the UNL dorms?”
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed over 5,500 residents into its on-campus housing this fall, according to Lucas Novotny, executive director of Housing and Dining Services at UNL.
Novotny said their overall occupancy is up 2% across all halls compared to this time last year. He said he attributed this growth to students returning to campus.
Last year, the university welcomed just over 5,400 students and has gained about 80 additional students in housing this year, according to Novotny.
“This demonstrates to me that more students are opting for the convenience and safety that our on-campus experience can provide to our students,” Novotny said. “They find value in our programs and services and want to return to living on campus for future years; this is very encouraging to see.”
Novotny said that while the university would like the dorms to be filled, it is not their goal to be 100% occupied like for-profit properties.
“We always know that things come up — roommate changes happen, and students need housing at various times for various important reasons,” he said. “We pride ourselves on being the best leasing program in the city — as our focus is and always has been our students and their development.”