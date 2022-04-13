As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “How does the Lied Center pick shows for Arts for All?”
To allow University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to experience live theater and performing arts, the Lied Center for Performing Arts provides students free tickets in limited quantities for select shows through the Arts for All program.
According to Matthew Boring, deputy director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, the Arts for All program was started in 2010. He said the Lied Center has seen a large increase in UNL student attendance at their shows because of the Arts for All program.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve roughly tripled our annual attendance of UNL students,” Boring said.
Boring said the Arts for All shows aren’t chosen until the schedule for the upcoming season is announced. From there, the Lied Center staff will choose 12-20 shows from the schedule to include in the program based on their variety and popularity.
“We want to make sure we’re providing things that are some of the top entertainment and Broadway shows, but we also want to make sure that we’re offering free Arts for All tickets to shows that students may not have seen before or may not be familiar with,” Boring said. “We think it’s really important that students have access to a variety of types of entertainment.”
In addition to Arts for All tickets, the Lied offers half off the price of tickets for UNL students for every Lied Center show, which Boring said has been offered since the Lied Center opened in 1990. Boring said both programs increase student attendance.
“It’s been incredible to see the growth in attendance,” Boring said. “Not just at the free shows, but of students who maybe see their first Lied Center show with a free ticket, and then come back for another free show or purchase half-price tickets for one of the other shows that we’re presenting.”
Boring said some of the most exciting shows for students this season are still yet to come. The Lied will be offering a limited number of free tickets for the showings of the Broadway show “Come From Away” at the end of April.
Additionally, there are free tickets to Joyce Yang, a Grammy-nominated pianist, on April 19. Students can access the free Arts for All tickets at the online UNL Marketplace. Tickets for next semester will be released on the first day of the fall semester.
Boring encourages students to take advantage of the Arts for All program and see free shows at the Lied Center for Performing Arts while they have the opportunity to.
“Attending a live performing arts event is an experience like nothing else,” Boring said. “It’s completely different than when you’re seeing something on television or your computer. Just being able to have a connection with other people in the same room and with the artist on stage is something that I know is special. I hope that all students have the chance to do that while they’re in college.”