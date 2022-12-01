As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “How do I know the nearest fire extinguisher is ready for use?”
Some students wonder if their nearest fire extinguisher is ready for use in the case of an emergency.
According to Justus Foged, the assistant director of Campus Operations Compliance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, fire extinguishers on campus are serviced and inspected annually by an external, qualified fire extinguisher technician.
“To ensure fire extinguishers are serviceable and ready to use, we work with an outside vendor who provides trained technicians to inspect and service our fire extinguishers on an annual basis,” said Foged, who oversees the maintenance and inspection of fire extinguishers in the majority of UNL’s academic, administrative and athletic facilities.
Only a person who has completed safety training is allowed to operate a fire extinguisher, according to Foged. If someone who does not have the proper training comes across a fire, their only option is to evacuate the building.
“Even though fire extinguishers are designed to be reasonably lightweight, portable and easy to use, only someone with proper training should utilize a fire extinguisher,” he said. “The safety of our people and community are always the top priority.”
Fire extinguisher training is available to anyone with a NUID on UNL Environmental Health and Safety’s website. The training provides knowledge on when and how to properly use an extinguisher in the case of a fire.