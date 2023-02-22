As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Does the Union ever get washed?”
Senior Associate Director of Nebraska Unions Patrick Edwards said specific portions of the Nebraska Union traditionally are power washed during the summer to prepare for each upcoming year.
Edwards said they only wash during the summer because of reduced foot traffic and warmer weather so that they have more time to wash during the day. Once the academic year begins, their priorities shift toward maintaining the space.
It takes more than a week to power wash the exterior of the Union.
According to Edwards, 95% of the light-colored, non-brick stone on the Union is limestone. Due to the material’s fragile nature, they cannot pressure wash those sections, Edwards said. These areas require a certified company that uses specific techniques to clean the Union over multiple months.
He noted the north-facing entrance is made of limestone and is also the prevailing wind side of the building, which exposes the material to more elements.