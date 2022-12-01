As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Do they still have the grill in the Selleck basement?”
The Selleck Food Court is well known across campus for its variety of dining options. However, the alleged basement grill has never been a feature of the food court, according to Ellyn McCarter, the registered dietitian for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services.
“To my knowledge, there has never been a grill in the basement of Selleck,” said McCarter. “In the basement of Selleck there was once a Husker Heroes.”
This Husker Heroes location closed this year and has been transformed into a production unit for dining services workers to prepare fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps to be sold at Herbie’s Market locations. The food prepared in this location is expected to reach Herbie’s Market locations across campus this coming semester.
This is not the only change that has hit the food court this year. Moxie’s, a gluten-free dining option, opened in Selleck in July of this year. The new location took over an under-utilized dining room in the east corner of Selleck.
“We knew there was a demand for an additional gluten-free service on campus, and we found a great location to provide this at Selleck,” said McCarter. “It has been a big hit with the students.”
McCarter stressed that, while there are some gluten free-options located on campus, Dining Services saw a steady increase in dietary accommodation requests among students. Moxie’s allows for a wider variety of gluten-free food available to students, including made-to-order pizzas, sandwiches and noodle bowls.
“We have several ways in which we accommodate special diets on campus, including gluten-free diets. Some of our most popular gluten-free options are the gluten-free sandwiches at Husker Heroes, the 8+ line at Harper Dining and Moxie’s Gluten-free Café. Abel, Cather and East each accommodate gluten-free diets in the Dining Centers as well,” said McCarter.
In addition to these options, McCarter stresses that Dining Services is always happy to provide additional assistance to students with dietary restrictions.
“We love to talk with students so that we can individualize a plan for their specific needs, schedule and likes, dislikes,” said McCarter.