As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Can we get rid of the scooters on campus?”
There’s a policy on campus that does not allow electric scooters on the sidewalk. However, electric scooters are allowed on campus roads with certain restrictions.
The restrictions the policy holds on riding electric scooters on campus are: wear a properly fitted helmet, have a valid driver's license, remain off sidewalks and don’t park the scooters on the sidewalk in the way of pedestrians.
“I like that they provide a faster option for transportation, but it is kind of annoying to have to watch out for them so they don’t run you over,” said Taylor Schmitz, a freshman interior design major.
The reason behind the policy is to promote the use of alternative transportation to promote sustainability and healthy living within the campus environment.
“No, but they do scare me when they fly by, but I've never been injured or anything,” said Bridget Koenig, a sophomore advertising and public relations major, about if she has ever been run into by a scooter.
From 2017 to 2021, there were 77,200 e-scooter accidents in the United States, and 48 of them ended in death. However, no incidents have been reported in the crime log in the past month.
“I think they should be allowed because I haven't had any issues with it, but I think if a lot of people are having issues then maybe get rid of them,” Koenig said.