As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What does UNL plan to do with the retired health center?”
In 1958, the now-retired University Health Center was opened at 1500 U St. near the College of Business. Construction on the current health center began in 2016 and its completion was celebrated at an open house on July 10, 2018.
For five years, the old building has had little to no use on campus and students have been wondering what the plans are for the future of the building.
According to Brooke Hay, director of capital construction and assistant vice president of facilities planning and construction, the old health center building is planned for demolition.
“The space has been retained for now as an option for temporary placements during the current round of LB384 projects,” Hay said, referring to a 2021 bill that addressed university maintenance needs by extending a state-university partnership through 2062.
“The nearby buildings of Benton and Fairfield Hall are also currently closed and planned for removal in the future,” she added.