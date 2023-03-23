As an avid wrestling fan and gamer throughout my life, I have always found the many collisions of these two worlds fairly disappointing, largely owing to the fact that the actual wrestling is often the worst part about professional wrestling.
I love the tales of almost biblical proportions, of men who are made deities only to be felled by the proverbial David to their Goliath. I love the grandiosity of it, the pomp and circumstance of every match, be it a house show or the main event of WrestleMania.
The work in between the ropes, though often a suite of technical excellence, does not enthrall me like the men performing it.
In that respect, WWE 2K23 is perhaps the best wrestling game in history. It allows you to orchestrate your own narratives and forge your own myths through its vast systems present in the MyGM mode. The mode has you assume the post of a creative director for the WWE and organize your own matches, allowing you to mastermind pushes of individual talent and micromanage the minutiae of the in-ring performance.
Want a run in from a rival? That can happen. Want someone to come to the mat in one-off ring attire? It can be arranged. It allows players to be as meticulous or withdrawn from the proceedings as they like.
Freedom and player choice are the name of the game this year, a philosophy that extends to the pair of MyRISE offerings on display as well.
In MyRISE, there are two distinct narratives on offer for the first time. One centers on the niece of a WWE Hall of Famer hoping to make a name for herself while escaping the ever-looming shadow of her aunt. The other focuses on The Lock, a man heralded by some as the next figurehead of the company, as he both navigates the politics of the locker room and seeks to establish himself among the industry titans.
Both do a fine job of deftly interweaving backstage politics into their narratives, a poignant point of discussion as many wrestlers have detailed the often outdated dynamics present in WWE locker rooms.
It is easy to care deeply for both of the characters, celebrating their triumphs while reeling from the multitude of setbacks. It is a surprisingly honest pulling back of the curtains, with hazing from veterans and tensions among new guys who believe you're trying to undercut their pushes all the same.
A figure who received a similarly hastened push is the centerpiece of this year's showcase mode, John Cena. It is in this respect that WWE 2K23 most noticeably falters as you play through 20 years worth of Cena’s biggest losses, controlling his opponents in a quite fun subversion of expectations.
The issue with showcase lies in its use of archival footage and the interspersed talking head segments featuring Cena himself. Frequently throughout matches with the likes of Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, players will have control wrestled away from them so they can watch footage of the events unfolding. Oftentimes, these will serve as pivotal fluctuations in match momentum, which left me just wanting to experience them myself.
Cena, a usually philosophical and reflective personality, instead churns out self-effacing remark after self-effacing remark, largely to the effect of “I lost, and it was NOT fun.”
However, the gameplay itself feels incredible, as the striking, grappling and combo system from prior titles are all accounted for and improved upon. Each wrestler, from behemoth strikers to lithe technicians, feel distinct.
Even with that disappointing misstep, I found WWE 2K23 to be an immensely rewarding and thoroughly enjoyable experience throughout. For that reason, I am giving WWE 2K23 an 8.5/10.
It is a true can't miss title for both fans of wrestling and gaming alike.