I tend to think WrestleMania is often the victim of its own hype. It is the show of shows, the clash of the immortals, and yet, it is still just wrestling.
It is as susceptible to poor booking, a muted crowd or unforeseen circumstances as any other pay-per-view (PPV). However, I convince myself, time after time, that things will be different, and they are not.
WrestleMania 39 was much the same. It is a main event built upon the backs of wrestling royalty, looking to cap off a sturdily constructed card, rich with the industry's greatest talents. Up until the fateful showdown, all seemed relatively well intact.
Night one was an enjoyably low stakes affair, with the exception of its main event, a raucous affair, which was equal parts nauseating and jubilant as some of the head-based offense called to mind a bygone era and deeply unsafe practices within the company.
Lita and Trish Stratus strolled through for a glorified nostalgia pop. There was a stark reminder throughout the event, revealing that those who shared the ring were wrestlers 20 years past their prime and five years out of work, which is dangerous.
Speaking of grimace-eliciting matches, night two brought viewers Edge and Finn Bálor in a hell of a cell match, which was more violent than it may have seemed. The match briefly halted to allow medics time to staple the face of a competitor. Apparently, heaving a steel ladder at another man's face carries a slight risk of injury, which is news to me and Edge both.
Props to Bálor, who continued along as if there wasn’t a gash in his skull with skin held together by sutures and a prayer. Ultimately, when people talk about this WrestleMania, it won't be because of Edge’s makeshift facelift; it will instead be due to the utterly asinine decision to have Roman Reigns go against Solo Sikoa.
It isn't just the fact that WWE was essentially handed the hottest baby face of the century, Cody Rhodes, on a silver platter. Instead, they opted to continue along with Roman holding both of the belts. However, they framed it in a way in which Roman now looks the part of a cowardly, dastardly heel instead of a domineering chief. Also, why would any referee willingly volunteer to work a Reigns match as without fail they will wind up on the mat before the bell rings.
The match was such a colossal failure because it misunderstands the appeal of Reigns as a character. Viewers like him because he is a nearly immortal titan, not because he has a clique of faceless enforcers to call upon when the going gets rough.
I do not care enough about Solo to want him involved in the main event of WrestleMania, nor did others, hence why the main event has received such a viscerally negative response from fans and the media alike.
People were promised a match-up between Reigns and Rhodes, not those two plus The Usos, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Past a certain point, the run-ins lose their luster and wind up feeling more like cheap tools to prolong the match than anything else.
Wrestlemania 39 feels like a great PPV robbed of a satisfactory ending by company higher-ups, and for that, I cannot give it any higher than a 6/10.