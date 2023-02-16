Wiz Khalifa will take the stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena in downtown Lincoln on April 21 after performing at the 4/20 Fest show in Kansas City the night prior.
Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza and Chevy Woods will join the popular rapper on stage as supporting artists. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently on presale, with prices starting at around $40 on Ticketmaster.
The concert will follow Snoop Dog’s April 20, 2022 performance at the arena that had around 12,500 attendees.