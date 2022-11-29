When the time comes to buy a bookish friend the perfect present for the holiday season, it can be hard to think of something that isn’t already on their bookshelf. The biggest book fiends have already read the most popular releases of the year, so I have gathered a list of books that a reader will squeal over as they unwrap.
“Bunny” by Mona Awad
We all have that one friend who loves “Gone Girl” and “Midsommar” — it’s me, I am that friend — and the perfect gift for that friend is an unhinged, unreliable narrator novel about a cult. When a girlboss unwraps the stunning pink novel, they will feel comforted because their unhinged behavior and love of supporting women’s wrongs is understood.
Don’t let the pretty pink cover of “Bunny” give off the wrong impression, though. The dark storyline follows a scholarship student’s journey as she accepts an invitation to be part of an infamous cult whose members call each other “Bunny” and have a “Smut Salon.”
This is, without a doubt, one of the weirdest books I have ever read, and I will be gifting it to many of my friends this holiday season because of its delirious plotline that left me stunned.
“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Somehow, despite only being around 200 pages, “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” leaves any reader with a heartache that will outlast the dreary winter weather. While this novel packs an emotional punch, the sweet cover and delicate storylines feel like a warm hug.
Set in a small café in Tokyo, “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” follows four visitors who learn of the business’s time traveling capability. This leads the four protagonists to go down memory lane, revisit past mistakes and confront the lessons they learned. The novel questions what people would do for a second chance without being overwhelming for the reader.
For any bookish best friend who is overwhelmed with reading the classics and dense philosophical novels, put this under the Christmas tree with a big bow.
“You Are Beautiful And You Are Alone: The Biography Of Nico” by Jennifer Otter Bickerdike
After reading Patti Smith’s book “Just Kids,” any music junkie and book lover friend will need another music biography to fill up their thoughts. Next to a “The Velvet Underground & Nico” record and a Ramones band t-shirt, add “You Are Beautiful And You Are Alone: The Biography Of Nico” to the pile under the tree.
The biography focuses on Nico’s solo career, which provides a deep understanding of how her own work was overlooked because of her collaborations with The Velvet Underground. This depiction of her pathway to fame and impact on the music industry creates a story that will leave any reader hooked.
“My Body” by Emily Ratajkowski
For the bookish but cultured friend, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski wrote a collection of essays that will surely make any friend feel like the coolest person on a New York City subway.
However, these essays aren’t purely for aesthetic purposes but to explore femininity, sexualization and why women accept poor treatment from men. While this book explores dark and deep themes, it is one that will sit with the reader.
“Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney
After the gift giver’s friend has finished binge watching the Hulu show “Conversations with Friends,” run to the local bookstore and pick them up a copy of the novel. “Conversations with Friends” is vital for lovers of the show to provide a better understanding of Sally Rooney’s thought-provoking characters.
The story follows Frances as she becomes entangled in the relationship of Melissa and Nick. As Frances becomes enthralled with Nick, she loses control of all of her relationships, platonic or romantic, with Nick, Melissa and her friend Bobbi.
All five of these books will be great options for any reader, and anyone would be delighted to find these wrapped in a red bow next to a roaring fire. So, grab a hot chocolate and go to a bookstore to spoil a reader this holiday season.