When I think of college, the first thing that comes to my mind are majors in STEM, business and the humanities. I never really put much thought into any other types of majors, even though the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has over 150 majors to choose from.
When looking through the list of majors, I discovered many unique areas of study I had previously never heard of. This sparked a curiosity to learn more about what UNL has to offer.
I decided to start my journey in the architecture department — specifically, in the interior design major.
In order to understand the interior design major, some common misconceptions must be debunked. Like most people, I didn’t quite understand the work of the major. I believed it was mainly decorating, which couldn’t be further from the truth.
The biggest myth, in the words of Associate Professor Nate Bicak, is that interior design is exactly everything you see on HGTV. It’s a lot more than that.
According to Bicak, the interior design major is built upon critical thinking, spatial reasoning, design and experiential phenomena. Human ergonomics and psychology are only some influencing factors in the interior design field. All human senses go into interior design, as interior design is the creation of a sensory experience.
“Interiors are constructed moments. We see things, we touch things, we smell things, we hear things — I think all of those are important ideas that are wrapped into what interior designers do,” said Bicak.
For coursework load, the hands-on learning activities set interior design apart from other majors. Studio courses are at the center of the major. While freshman and sophomores learn the fundamentals of abstract thinking and design, juniors and seniors apply that knowledge to create models of their own designs.
Aside from learning about design and critical thinking, students take classes about building materials. This would include wall coverings, flooring, drywall and other room attributes.
Bicak teaches a course in the makerspace on UNL’s Innovation Campus. In these classes, students are tasked with material-making projects to learn how to work with wood, metal and plastic.
Sophomore interior design major Kyle Wessling described what it’s like to be an interior design major.
“All first-year students in the college of architecture take a ‘design thinking’ course to help with this, but it’s really an ongoing challenge throughout the years,” Wessling said. “Just like cooking or playing an instrument, thinking critically takes practice.”
While I find the major unconventional, I did find that there are unique activities spanning from class projects to travel opportunities.
“We went on some pretty neat trips to well-designed spaces around town and also to manufacturing sites like a custom furniture shop and a stoneyard for countertops,” Wessling said.
In addition to local trips, interior design students are given a unique study abroad program. According to Bicak, during the student’s junior or senior year, interior design students are given the opportunity to study architecture in Rome during their junior or senior year.
Apart from the technical work, it is the sense of community that builds the identity of the interior design department. With only 32 second-year students, Wessling enjoys the close-knit environment of the major.
“I really enjoy how collaborative it is,” Wessling said. “I spend a lot of time with the people in my studio, so we are constantly bouncing ideas off each other, even for individual projects.”
Between faculty and students, Bicak’s passion for interior design exemplifies the social nuances of the field.
“The discipline is a lot of meeting people where they are, getting to understand lots of different walks of life and how people use space,” Bicak said.