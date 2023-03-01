Nebraska is no stranger to agriculture and natural resources. While it’s easy to get caught up in the crops and farm lifestyle, fisheries and wildlife is not only integral to the ecosystem, but to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Hosted primarily on UNL’s East Campus, the fisheries and wildlife major is extensive with nearly 360 undergraduate students. Even though it is one of the largest majors in CASNR, it was relatively unknown to me.
With the title of fisheries and wildlife, I couldn’t think of any career options other than a zoo keeper, which is only one career out of the hundreds. Associate Professor of Human Dimensions of Wildlife Management Chris Chizinski debunked this misconception, noting that there is more than just one job for students who study fisheries and wildlife.
“You can do anything from working for a state agency, Game and Parks, Department of Energy and Environment, Fish and Wildlife Service,” Chizinski said.
According to Chizinski, the fisheries and wildlife major is divided into three components: habitat preservation, conservation officers and entrepreneurship.
Within these three subsections, there is a myriad of niche study fields that students can pursue. The subsections serve as a way for the program to tailor to a student’s individual interests and needs.
Habitat preservation involves working with different ecosystems and the animals that reside within them. Jobs in this subsection would include zoo keepers, but also biologists, botanists and environmental engineers.
Legal studies is prominent within the fisheries and wildlife major, which leads to some career paths in law enforcement. Students often utilize this legal background to work with national and state parks as police officers. These would be careers such as park rangers that handle hunting and fishing regulations.
What surprised me the most were the career paths in entrepreneurship. This subsection would be for students interested in starting nature-based businesses. This could range anywhere from kayaking and boating to types of ecotourism.
While the thought of being in a STEM major may be daunting to some, surprisingly, fisheries and wildlife isn’t as STEM heavy as one might expect.
“While it is based on biology and some math, it's not. It doesn't have to be as intensive in math and science, or math especially. So we're not doing calculus and those kinds of things,” said Chizinski.
Aside from the unique career paths the fisheries and wildlife major leads to, it is the emphasis on experiential learning that sets this major apart from others. According to Chizinski, these outdoor experiences start as early as the first semester of a student’s freshman year.
“All of our incoming freshmen have to do an orientation class, and we get them out on an electrofishing boat,” Chizinski said. “It shocks the water and the fish come floating up and you can catch them with a net and measure them, and then they just come back and you let them go in the water and they swim away.”
Trey Kennedy, a junior fisheries and wildlife major and president of the UNL Students for Education in Exotic and Companion Animals club, said that while some students will go home for fall break, students in fisheries and wildlife have the opportunity to go out in the environment, which is a part of the unique classes offered in the major.
“We offer a lot of cool classes. One of those is going to be a field trapping class,” Kennedy said. “Sometimes we go camping, or we'll stay on campus and we will trap squirrels and rabbits and everything and put tags on them and help look at the population numbers that we have on [campus].”
Some learning opportunities for fisheries and wildlife students include the clubs that UNL has. The fisheries and wildlife department hosts the UNL Wildlife Club and the Students for Education in Exotic and Companion Animals club.
“We bring in animals and professionals from across Nebraska and sometimes out of state. Like last week, we had a baby kangaroo,” Kennedy said.
Additionally, students can get involved in a few national societies such as The Wildlife Society and American Fisheries Society.
Overall, the fisheries and wildlife major has many enriching opportunities for a variety of students.
“We really work hard to get students outside to get out and experience things,” Chizinski said. “If you're passionate about being outdoors working with animals, conserving natural resources, I think this is a great place for you.”