The film studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences wasn’t something I paid much mind to. Many people, like myself previously, probably brushed it off as an “easy” major. On the hardest nights of my STEM and journalism courses, I would’ve loved to just watch movies as homework. That couldn’t be further from the truth for film studies majors.
A common misconception about film studies is that the majority of homework includes sitting and watching movies, according to freshman film studies major Mikee Naegele.
While many people may undermine the importance of film, in all reality, it is the most popular art form that shaped the media of the 20th century, according to Willa Cather Professor of English and Film Studies and Department Chair, Marco Abel.
A goal of the film studies department is not just to consume film, but to analyze the societal impacts that film and filmmakers have on everyday life.
Abel explained that the history of film influences not only modern films, but even the social media we use everyday. TikTok and video game aesthetics and language come from the history of cinema.
Because of the significant impact film has on our society, diversity and inclusion within the film studies major is taken very seriously.
Abel said that within the ethics of the film studies major, there is a strong emphasis on “a shared political, cultural, intellectual [and] scholarly commitment around the question of diversity.”
The Libano Fabio Castro Scholarship in Film Studies is open to any junior or senior film studies major or minor that is also majoring in ethnic studies with a focus on Latinx or Latin American option. There are other opportunities that are open for all film students, like the new Douglas C. Beckwith Film Studies Excellence Award. This award is given to the winner of an essay writing contest. This competition is exclusive to only film students.
There are a myriad of activities open to film studies majors and minors.
“One that stands out to me was this online sort of webinar series done through the American Pavilion, which is a program that brings American students to the Cannes Film Festival,” Assistant Professor of Practice in the English Department James Brunton said.
There are some film opportunities open to all students. UNL has a film studies club for all students to participate in. While there are many film studies majors and minors within the club, they encourage all who are interested in film to join.
Cinema 16 is another film-centered student organization. Though the biggest difference between Cinema 16 and the UNL Film Club is that Cinema 16 is based around film production. These students work on various different independent or group projects. They even participate in a 72-hour film production challenge.
Aside from the unique educational content and enrichment opportunities, it is the community of students and staff that makes the film studies major memorable.
“I also think being a film studies major, there's like this great benefit that everyone else is in the same boat and they all want to succeed and they all want everyone else to succeed,” Naegele said.
Many class interactions are built around the discussion of films and their respective histories. Some of the classes are purposely designed to be nearly three hours so that the entire class can go to the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center and watch a movie together.
“I just think it's just a really awesome thing that we get to all sit together at the Ross and watch a movie together,” Brunton said. “And then we have that space to talk about it as a group, and you have me there to give sort of the historical context and background of it — it's a conversation.”