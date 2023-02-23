When walking into The Watering Hole’s downtown location, one will immediately notice the walls adorned with portraits of iconic country Western heroes like Clint Eastwood and John Wayne, as well as the large animatronic bison head affixed above the beer spigots.
Located at 1321 O St. in the Haymarket, The Watering Hole is a bar and grill that has been a staple of Lincoln’s football Saturday culture for many years. Lindsey Hinman, a longtime bartender, server and daughter of the establishment’s owner, said weekends can be unpredictable at the restaurant.
“Football Saturdays have been our thing for a really long time, and we can’t really ever anticipate how busy we’ll be after a game. If the Huskers win, then we get slammed after the game, but if they lose everyone kind of goes home and drowns their sorrows there instead,” Hinman said.
During most regular business hours, The Watering Hole is a family-friendly buffalo wings restaurant that aims to provide a hospitable atmosphere to all sorts of attendees, according to Hinman.
“During normal business hours it’s definitely a place where people can come in, have drinks after work, sit down for a meal, anything like that,” Hinman said. “I had a group of kids last week that just had their study group here, everybody was practicing German, just having beers, so it’s kind of an eclectic mix.”
However, Staci Monk, a former Lincolnite in the late 1990s who now lives in Omaha, remembered The Watering Hole in a different light.
“Back when I lived in Lincoln, The Watering Hole was just that: a hole. It was kind of a dump,” Monk said. “It wasn’t a very conducive restaurant to sit at, it always felt more like a bar, but the food was great, and that’s why you went there.”
In 2011, The Watering Hole underwent an expensive renovation to move away from its previous image to that of a more family-friendly establishment.
"After we did the remodel, it turned into more of a sit-down place where people can come in for lunch and sit through a business meeting or you can bring your kids with you in the evening,” Hinman said. “It’s not as much of a dive bar that you’d be nervous about taking your kids to.”
In the past, The Watering Hole’s interior looked a lot more like a standard bar. With the renovation, the restaurant’s aesthetic shifted to resemble something more akin to the Wild West. Hinman said this iconography helps to connect Eastern Nebraska to Western Nebraska.
“When we did the remodel, it kind of changed the vibe to more of a Nebraska-type tone. Out in the Western part of the state, everything’s like that,” Hinman said. “Down here in Lincoln, everywhere’s just kind of a bar. There’s not really a theme of any kind, so I think we just wanted to have a theme, an energy where everything just kind of fit together.”
During a recent visit to Lincoln, Monk returned to The Watering Hole and was astonished by just how much had changed in the decades since her time in Lincoln.
“I didn’t even recognize the place, it looked completely different,” Monk said. “It was very cleaned up.”
Despite the extensive changes made to The Watering Hole, Hinman still strives to assure previous patrons that while the cosmetics of the restaurant may have shifted, the food itself remains consistent.
“I always try to comfort people when they complain about the remodel that the wings are still the same.” Hinman said. “They’re just as good as they’ve always been.”