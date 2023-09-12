The University Program Council (UPC) is a student-funded organization that brings speakers and events to campus in hopes to improve student engagement and community involvement.
Last year, some of the more memorable events included bringing in internet personality Brittany Broski, Bob the Drag Queen and National Geographic photographer and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Alum Joel Sartore. UPC started off the year with the Big Red Lied Experience, welcoming Maude Latour and Lincoln-based band Parking Lot Party.
“It's a group that's run entirely by students, and we're able to be the voice for the student body,” Grace Ridgley, a sophomore journalism and political science major and communications chair for UPC, said in an email. “But, I think our most important goal is to give students an opportunity to learn and grow with diversity/education events. It’s these types of events that matter most to the community.”
Joe Warren, a senior graphic design major and president of UPC, said the most rewarding aspect of the group is seeing how students react to the speakers that come to campus. He remembers a student who came to a Q&A with Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan) with cookbooks for her to sign. He said that the student’s excitement for the event stuck with him.
“It's just really cool getting to hear and kind of see people interact because sometimes the people will hang back, and we'll get to meet everyone, and it's just super cool to see hands on,” Warren said.
Ridgley joined UPC as a freshman at the encouragement of Warren, who was her co-worker in high school.
“Honestly, I kept putting it off because I had no experience with event planning, but I am so glad that Joe kept pushing me to apply,” Ridgley said in an email. “It has been the best part of my college life by a long shot. I love all the people in UPC, and I really feel like I've been able to find my place on campus.”
Warren encourages students to get involved on campus in any capacity, not just in the interest of UPC. Warren’s first year at college involved becoming acclimated to the COVID-19 pandemic. With classes and clubs all meeting virtually, he said he didn’t feel as excited to get involved.
“When I did get involved on campus, it was the most fun because you meet all these people outside your classes, outside your core friend group,” Warren said. “Most of us are only here for four years, around there, so it's like, use that time and use all the resources.”
Ridgley deepened this sentiment and mentioned that though she didn’t initially see herself in a student group dedicated to event planning, the network she’s been able to build has become a pillar in her college experience.
“I feel like I’ve really emphasized how much this organization has impacted my college experience, but I'm going to talk about it again,” Ridgley said in an email. “Having a community that you feel like you can be part of to learn, grow, and meet new people is so, so necessary for having a good college experience, in my opinion. Without UPC, I know that I would feel so much lonelier.”