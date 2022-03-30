One of the most prominent things many people are told before they start college is “beware of the freshman 15.” This phrase introduces a stigma that many freshmen will gain weight when they start college.
Karissa Boesiger, a senior speech-language pathologist major, observed this phrase as a contributing factor to an increase in body image issues experienced by college students, and she said that she is committed to changing that.
On Wednesday, March 30, Boesiger will lead the My Body Is Not a Project event for Big Red Resilience & Well-Being. Starting at 12 p.m., large canvases will be set up in front of the student unions on City and East campuses. Students will be invited to draw on the canvases and share what they love and appreciate about their bodies. In collaboration with Counseling and Psychological Services and the Nebraska Eating Disorders Network, the event will also provide resources for students on body image and eating disorder awareness.
Boesiger is an intern at Big Red Resilience & Well-Being, and she said BRRWB helped ignite her passion for helping other students through difficult times. Her position as the wellness chair for Chi Omega sorority started her journey with the body positivity initiative on campus.
“I have grown up struggling in the area of body positivity, and I know it’s a big struggle for many college women and men,” Boesiger said. “I just wanted to continue spreading awareness on campus.”
Boesiger defines body positivity as accepting your body as it is. She encouraged students to remain positive about their bodies regardless of what society has to say.
“You don’t have to love your body at all stages, but you have to accept it,” Boesiger said. “Just work towards pushing away from the negativity society imposes on us about our bodies.”
Boesiger said that being body positive is something that is important for college students because a lack of body positivity can lead to mental health issues and eating disorders. She said that being body positive is a way to stop looking at yourself negatively and turn that energy into bettering yourself and the world around you.
“Personally, I have gone through years of not liking my body and years of body dysmorphia, thinking my body looks different than it actually does,” Boesiger said. “That’s just not a way we as people should want to live our lives. We should want to live our lives to accept ourselves as we are. If we are constantly focusing on changing ourselves cause we don’t like ourselves, we’re never going to make an impact on others in society in the way we were intended to do.”
Connie Boehm, director of BRRWB, said she is proud of this initiative and said she thinks that having it be student-led will make a bigger difference on campus.
“Students really know what will impact other students,” Boehm said.
Following the event, the canvases will be hung up in BRRWB and CAPS. Students will have the opportunity to get some free merchandise by attending the event, like a “My Body Is Not a Project” t-shirt, lotion bar or succulent. The succulents will have encouraging phrases on them. Boesiger said that the t-shirts are very limited in quantity and encouraged students to attend early if they want one.
Boehm said she thinks that this event will positively impact students because they will be able to see that other students also struggle with body image.
“More than anything, I think students will realize that they are not alone,” Boehm said. “It will give them the confidence to reach out to others as well. I’m hoping it’s kind of like a domino effect that will impact the individuals who stop by, and then they will impact others so we can make a really positive culture around body image.”