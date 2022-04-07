With little more than a laptop and the power of his mind, one University of Nebraska-Lincoln student is redefining what it means to be a musician.
Though he has enjoyed recent popularity with his debut album “Eyes Didn’t Let Me Open,” junior psychology major Matt Stennes’ path into music and his overall style are both far from conventional.
Stringing together thousands of samples, Stennes combines instrumentals, sound bites from movies and TV shows and immersive ambience. In doing so, he paints vivid musical mosaics that he says serve the dual purpose of telling a story and immersing listeners in a psychedelic soundscape.
“Eyes Didn’t Let Me Open” premiered on Spotify in March 2021, roughly a year after its inception at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, Stennes has risen from utter obscurity to averaging 46,000 monthly listeners.
“I never expected to blow up,” Stennes said. “It’s hard to wrap my head around.”
Despite growing up surrounded by musically-inclined siblings, Stennes never developed an interest in playing any musical instruments. Though he toyed around with GarageBand and made rap parodies with his brothers throughout high school, it wasn’t until college that Stennes began to seriously explore music.
“I’ve always been surrounded by music and loved music, but I never really made it,” Stennes said.
When he did get serious about music, he said he took a different path than his siblings. He was not intrigued by instruments but instead by what he could create through digital music production. He said that he had always felt pushed to create something musical to rival his siblings.
“My stepbrother’s older than me, and he’s always been the more knowledgeable music guy and film guy,” Stennes said. “So there was that pressure I put on myself because I wanted to make sure that he and my brother liked it. I wanted to be like, ‘What do you guys think?’”
His sudden emergence into musical prominence is something that’s been as surprising to his older brother, Luke Stennes Basil, as it has been to him. Stennes Basil said his younger brother didn’t display much interest in music before college.
“I didn’t really know he was into music creation as much because he didn’t do band like I did,” Stennes Basil said, “I think he dove into it in a big way, especially during the pandemic.”
In January and February of 2020, Stennes composed what he considered his first serious demo, a 22-minute “synth-wave-esque kind of electronic” album, and posted it to SoundCloud. Though he said he eventually took the album down due to finding it lacking in quality, Stennes credited the work for helping him to get comfortable making music.
When the pandemic hit the United States with full force in March 2020, Stennes decided to go in another creative direction with his music.
“I had an obscene amount of free time on my hands,” Stennes said. “I was like, ‘What if I made music entirely out of samples?’”
Through the production of “Eyes Didn’t Let Me Open,” Stennes has coalesced his musical identity around a style that his Spotify page describes as being “largely inspired by the genres of plunderphonics and sampledelia.”
Drawing inspiration from The Avalanches, a band known for its sample-heavy productions, and psychedelic influences like Tame Impala and the late-1960s era of The Beatles, Stennes set out to craft an ethereal, movie-like auditory experience. The first song on the album, “Down The Rabbit Hole,” exemplifies this cinematic feel, according to Stennes.
“It very much has an intro-credits-scene feeling to me,” Stennes said. “I also am a big movie guy, so I can totally imagine it in movies. Like if the song were in a movie, what scene would it be?”
To reinforce this film-esque quality, Stennes said he sampled thousands of audio tracks from a plethora of sources, relying on everything from 25-cent vinyl records to online soundboards that allowed him to search a wide variety of clips from movies, TV shows and other forms of media.
He said he put a lot of effort into making sure the songs on the album bridged fluidly into one another.
“I love super clean transitions,” Stennes said. “I put a lot of time into making sure [“Eyes Didn’t Let Me Open”] feels like basically one long song.”
The result was a 44 minute musical odyssey that Stennes characterized as combining “trippy and weird” instrumentation with “youthful and melancholic” undertones.
“It’s not like a super concrete story, but I imagined it as a kind of coming-of-age,” Stennes said. “You know, going through hardships and then ending up with this beautiful, dreamlike euphoric state and then waking back up.”
Though Stennes’ method of music production is far from traditional, Stennes Basil said his younger brother’s ability to blend so many different sources together to create something entirely new is a talent in its own right.
“If you picked out individual samples, it’s from a lot of different media,” Stennes Basil said. “They all mean something within their own context, but he’s kind of blended them together to suit what he wants to say musically. I’m really impressed with his ability to do that because it doesn’t come naturally.”
Although he said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished, Stennes said he wants to go even deeper. He’s currently working on a new album that borrows even more from oceanic and nautical themes.
“I’ve always loved water for some reason, and the ocean,” Stennes said. “There’s just something so big and mystical and mysterious and scary but also beautiful about it.”
Stennes said no matter how far he progresses in his musical career, he just wants to have fun with it.
“I don’t know if I really want to be this big superstar,” Stennes said. “I enjoy being just the kind of quiet, humble guy who doesn’t really post about music and then will just post an entire album and be like, ‘Hey, check this out.’”
While his desire to make music might’ve once been fueled by a desire to one up his siblings, Stennes said his source of motivation has evolved into something much more profound, thanks to his newfound fans. He cited one fan who told him that the final track on the album opened her mind up to having children after going through a string of abusive relationships.
“I think if I can continue to do that and people can just kind of find a place to escape into and just listen and escape from their problems, provide to them some kind of hope or just make them feel anything, I think that brings me the most joy,” Stennes said.