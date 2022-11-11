Imagine putting on a pair of chicken feather pants or tying the cornhusk shoelaces on a pair of tennis shoes. Yiqi Yang, a professor in Biological Systems Engineering and Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design — or TMFD — at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his team of researchers are making this peculiar idea a reality.
His project consists of reusing farming wastes such as lignocellulosics from corn and cotton as well as proteins from feathers, distiller grains, meals and animal hair waste to create usable fibers for textile production. Yang was awarded the 2021 Olney Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Textile Science by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists — or AATCC — on Oct. 6 for his research. The Olney Medal is a very high achievement for textile chemists, according to Yang.
“I am the first researcher from any of the Big Ten universities and any research institutions in the Midwest to have been awarded this medal,” Yang said. “It made me feel pretty good and made me feel like people are finally paying attention to agriculture.”
At the award ceremony, which was held at the AATCC Textile Discovery Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, Yang presented his project, titled, “A Step Towards a More Sustainable, Responsible & Profitable Textile Industry.” In this presentation, Yang stressed the importance of sustainable fiber and polymer research over the importance of reusing a secondhand garment. According to Yang, giving a used garment a second life isn’t necessarily cost-effective for a company.
“We have a lot of approaches to sustainability that sound good right now, but profitability is the key here,” Yang said. “If you do something that is so good but you cannot give the textile industry hope to make money, no one wants to use it. You need to make it large scale and look at production before anything else.”
Yang said his goal with this project was to create a biodegradable alternative to polyester, which is a popular textile choice amongst fast fashion companies since it's inexpensive and easy to maintain.
“Polyester is too durable, which is not a good thing. That’s why we’re having problems,” Yang said. “Polyester, which is a plastic material, degrades into micro and nanoparticles, which are very toxic to living creatures. Natural and degradable fibers are the future for the textile industry because they are not as durable as other synthetic materials and therefore not as harmful.”
Bingnan Mu is a doctoral graduate from TMFD and a research assistant working with Yang. According to Mu, Yang’s innovative ideas are unlike any other research in the textile industry.
“Nobody ever uses chicken feathers regenerated into fibers in textile production. And why not? Chicken feathers are already like wool. Wool can be made into fibers,” Mu said. “Dr. Yang just has brilliant, innovative ideas. He lays out detailed procedures and lets students, like me, discuss and work out a plan. I think Dr. Yang is very impressive.”
While it may seem like a small step toward a greener future, Yang and his team’s project about turning biodegradable farm wastes into fibers can make a huge impact on sustainability, according to Mu.
“Even though farming wastes — which have the same properties as textile fibers — are still considered waste, they are already there and available, and they are degradable,” Mu said. “The world consumes 120 million tons of textile fibers, so if we can replace those nondegradable 120 million tons of fiber with agricultural waste materials, then the future will be much more sustainable.”