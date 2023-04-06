The Willa Cather Dining Center felt like Admitted Student Day as people flooded into the building for the “Cultural Cuisine Night: Spring in Paris.”
To be completely honest, I didn’t know what to expect from the Cultural Cuisine Night, but the night was a success with both students and locals coming to enjoy the night.
According to the note in the program from Emmah Muema, the associate director of international student support at the International Student and Scholar Office, the Cultural Cuisine Nights are “intended to provide cultural immersion experiences by bringing together campus communities in order for them to socially engage, connect and belong.”
Not only did it provide a way for students across multiple cultures to connect, but it was a way for students to learn about the traditions of other cultures.
There was an option to immerse more into the night with karaoke, a presentation from the French/Francophone Club and games, which in my opinion was a great idea. They allowed students to participate as much or as little as they wanted to. Participants were able to learn about France, and those of legal age were able to indulge in a cheese and wine pairing.
The menu served French staples such as ratatouille, croque monsieur, crème brûlée and more. Participants seemed to love it with the line from the “Home Cooking” section, where they served the French specific food, curling all the way to the salad bar.
I would have recommended that there had been some sort of physical marker depicting where all the French options were. I noticed that the croque monsieur wasn’t in the “Home Cooking” area with the rest of the entrees. It made it confusing as to where all the food was because there wasn’t any other indication than the name written on the spit guard.
From the food I was able to snag a bit of, the cheese board and the dessert croissants are at the top of my favorites list. My only critique regarding the French cheese board is that there weren't enough slices to get. It was hard to figure out if we needed to cut the cheese ourselves or if the workers were. Regardless of the set up, the options they had for cheeses were diverse. Some were delicious, but others tasted like old standing water.
The desserts were amazing. As much as I wanted to try one of everything, the dessert plate is only so big. My favorite was the almond croissant, which was sweeter than the normal bread of a croissant with almond filling, chocolate pieces and powdered sugar.
Overall, the event was well-curated and executed. It is a great concept that has the ability to educate students on different cultures around the world. Their once-a-month schedule allows for students to get excited for the next event. I look forward to seeing what meals they put out on “Cultural Cuisine Night: Mediterranean Night” on May 2.