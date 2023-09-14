University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who are taking a beginner language course may find that the class schedule looks different than others offered at UNL. Language 101 classes meet five days a week at UNL to allow students to go from nothing to a full conversation in a semester. Through this five-day-a-week course, students are immersed in both the culture and the language.
The different languages offered from UNL’s Department of Modern Languages and Literatures are Arabic, Chinese, Czech, French, German, Japanese, Russian and Spanish.
Starting a new language is like starting a new habit, according to Nora Martin Peterson, chair of modern languages and literatures and an associate professor of French. Language 101 classes meet every day of the week so that students can be immersed in the language they are learning every day.
“The best way to learn a language is to train your brain to think more like a baby or young child,” Peterson said.
By meeting every day, students are able to retain the language better and get involved in the community of the language.
“It’s very difficult to be immersed 24/7,” Peterson said. “It’s kind of the next best thing to have a little bit of immersion every day.”
Izzy Kennah, a freshman political and biological sciences double major in French 101, did not know any French before taking the class, but after being in the class for a few weeks, the language has gotten easier for her to understand.
“It’s a pain in the butt (to have language class every day),” Kennah said. “But I think it’s the best way to do it because you have to be immersed in it to fully understand it.”
Kennah’s instructor speaks in French for a majority of the lesson but will go over things in English as well so that the students understand it.
It can be a lot to be in class five days a week, but, according to Peterson, it is important to be invested each day in order to successfully learn the language.
“It is hard to learn a language and to make the space, but it’s also rewarding, and you need that intensity in order to be able to get that reward,” Peterson said.
According to Peterson, in class, the students have conversations, do group work, practice new vocabulary and reinforce grammar concepts. Not only do they practice the typical process of learning a language, but they also learn about the culture surrounding the language.
“We’re training brains during that time, but also having conversations, building community, being vulnerable and creating,” Peterson said.
It is important to build a pathway in a student’s brain for the language they are learning, according to Peterson. Being bilingual helps students in the long run by getting them involved and opens the door to other interests.
“I think you’ll learn more about yourself and your own culture by studying another one,” Peterson said. “It also opens doors to other courses that people don’t necessarily think about in our department.”
Peterson has watched students in classes become friends and some even getting married due to the bond created from working together and having a community in a language class. The language that students learn teaches them important skills about building relationships while also learning the language itself.
“It’s about more than the vocabulary — you’re learning about being human,” Peterson said.