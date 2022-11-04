Aliza Brugger is no stranger to an audience. The filmmaker's latest release, “Ain’t No Mercy for Rabbits,” has garnered attention at a number of international festivals, winning Best Foreign Short Film at the Female Eye Film Festival. However, on Nov. 3, Brugger faced a crowd different from any she’s used to seeing when she hosted a screening of her work at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
The event, co-sponsored by the Ross, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Film Studies Program and the UNL Women’s and Gender Studies Program, was free and open to the general public. There was also a question and answer session after the screening.
Brugger graduated from UNL in 2015 with bachelor’s degrees in English and film studies. From there, she moved to New York City to further study film at Columbia University.
Brugger said she feels a sense of pride at being back at UNL, as she once worked at the Ross herself.
“A lot of times, they would have guest speakers come, film directors and whatnot,” Brugger said. “We would go to the screenings and try to get drinks with them afterwards. I just thought it was the coolest thing that there were directors coming to the Ross, and now I’m going [as] the director. It’s very exciting.”
Brugger has worked on a number of projects, including short films, TV pilots and a music video for the song “Wild Seeds” by rapper Sa-Roc, which has over 200,000 views on YouTube. She has taken a number of roles, including writing, directing and editing her own work.
According to her website, Brugger aims to explore the topics of sexuality, nature, family and social class. She also cited the films of Andrea Arnold, Alfonso Cuarón and Sean Baker as inspirations to her work.
Poverty is a recurring theme in Brugger’s work, and she said it’s important not to glamorize or misrepresent people living through hardships.
“I try to be very ethical with my film choices,” Brugger said. “Everyone’s like ‘Is this okay?’ but I think that challenge is a good thing. [Baker’s] films to me are so human.”
Brugger said she enjoys the process of conceptualizing films, as it allows her to have complete control in the creative process.
“My favorite part about making movies is setting up the world,” Brugger said. “A lot of my films take place in worlds that are totally specific to the real world or are totally fabricated. It’s the part that usually gets me the most excited about making the films. It’s definitely what the screenwriter does, and then building the world of the film is what the director does, too.”
UNL film studies and English professor Marco Abel said he remembers Brugger as one of the most hardworking, thoughtful and genuinely curious students of his.
“She always impressed me with her willingness to challenge herself over the course of the semester to rethink and revise her understanding of any given film or film theory,” Abel said in an emailed statement. “In so doing, she demonstrated genuine interest in learning for its own sake.”