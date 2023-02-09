Even if there is enjoyable commentary regarding the relationship between writers and editors, “Turn Every Page” feels like another inessential puff piece made for fans of a particular person.
“Turn Every Page - The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” is a documentary from Lizzie Gottlieb chronicling the professional relationship between Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Robert Caro and acclaimed editor Robert Gottlieb.
The film offers a window into the private lives of the two Roberts, recounting the events of how they met and eventually completed Caro’s bestseller, “The Power Broker.” The documentary further tracks their shared boundless artistic ambition as they work towards completing the fifth and final entry in the “Years of Lyndon Johnson” biography series, which initially started publishing in 1982.
The best aspect of “Turn Every Page” is that, despite not being familiar with Caro’s writing, both his and Gottlieb’s personalities translate incredibly well onto the screen. The two men go so far as to refuse to be interviewed or even filmed together, establishing their strong commitment to objectivity and truth. Their quirks in personality and oddball regimens are on full display throughout the documentary.
Large chunks of the film are dedicated to various academic tiffs the two went through over the years. A memorable example is the two debating the use of the semicolon. Caro feels it is a powerful tool to carry an audience from one thought to another, and Gottlieb feels it is often overused but not without purpose. The eccentric debates and personalities are the heart and soul of “Turn Every Page.”
The most meaningful segments of “Turn Every Page” were irrefutably the discussions about the relationship between an author and an editor. An author must have complete confidence in their editors to understand the vision of their writing and not butcher it.
Editors also understand this relationship and must take great pains to read something for what it is rather than what they want it to be. This mutual understanding is the core tenant of any creative field and is important for every aspiring writer and editor to comprehend.
Going into this documentary, if the audience is not already familiar with and a fan of Caro’s work, they will get next to nothing out of this. While there is no doubt fun to be had with discovering the goofy inner worlds of these literary titans, these moments will resonate more strongly if the viewer already has a pre-established attachment to the work being discussed.
Ironically, despite the film’s sharp commentary on the bond shared between author and editor, the editing and pacing of “Turn Every Page” is rather sloppy. There are a number of jump cuts placed throughout the film that feel amateurish rather than stylish. The documentary’s final third slows to a crawl, recycling basic beats ad nauseam far past their point of intrigue.
In conclusion, while there is substance to be gleaned from “Turn Every Page,” it is ultimately not a film made for general audiences. This is a documentary manufactured only for fans of Caro and Gottlieb’s work that paints both in an incredibly flattering and expectedly uncritical light. I would give the film a 5/10.
Perhaps there are some stray political science majors among The Daily Nebraskan’s reader base who will find this film interesting, in which case I would recommend seeing it at The Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center when it arrives there on Feb. 10.