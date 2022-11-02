“Triangle of Sadness” is the new English-language film from Swedish director Ruben Östlund. The comedy/drama stars an ensemble cast, including Harris Dickenson as Carl, Woody Harrison as The Captain and the late Charlbi Dean as Yaya.
“Triangle of Sadness” follows the lives of the rich and famous as they vacation on a luxury cruise. When catastrophe strikes, the ship’s inhabitants wind up isolated on a deserted island. This is the second film directed by Östlund, following “The Square,” which won the coveted Palme d’Or, the top prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Taking into account the film’s positive critical reception, I was hopeful going into it. However, my feelings quickly diminished when I realized what the film’s tone would be. Despite admirable comedic elements, “Triangle of Sadness” falls into the same traps that many art films nowadays do. Its messaging is too clinical, making it hard for the movie to form a solid identity.
This is not to say that the film lacks redeeming qualities. The opening scene is a scathing example of social commentary. A man interviewing male models at an audition site suggests that while cheap brands want people walking the runway to look “smiley,” high-end fashion houses seek out models that look “grumpy.”
The idea posed by this sequence is that the more rich a person gets, the more their quality of life goes down. In reality, this theory might not hold true for all. What’s interesting about “Triangle of Sadness,” though, is how it takes this sentiment and twists it.
Despite how often they insist it to be true, the rich people in the film aren’t unhappy because of socioeconomic factors weighing them down. It’s really their unhealthy obsession with money that drives them to petty arguments and, eventually, their own demise.
While most movies would make this idea abundantly clear to its audience, “Triangle of Sadness” takes a more methodical approach. This ultimately leads to the film’s downfall. For a film advertising itself on its humor, there just isn’t enough of it in the two-and-a-half hour runtime. If the film were purely a drama that seriously dealt with its characters’ actions, it would be more understandable, but that is not the case.
Due to this emotional disparity caused by genre tropes, “Triangle of Sadness” struggles to balance sympathy and contempt for its characters. Their actions and subsequent conflicts are rendered ambiguous, making the consequences inflicted upon them later in the story seem utterly careless.
One scene in particular stands out, not only for its shock value, but also due to its thematic implications. After the rich cruise ship guests eat some undercooked food at a captain’s dinner during a thunderstorm, they begin violently throwing up at their tables and in their quarters.
In a hardcore gross-out comedy, this sequence might be understandable and even captivating, but under the direction of Östlund, it’s completely undercut by an obvious metaphor completely unrelated to the actions on camera. Brazen imagery of bodily fluids are complemented by audio from the ship’s intercom, as The Captain and an eccentric billionaire named Dimitry, played by Zlatko Buric, argue for the merits of communism and capitalism, respectively.
While I haven’t talked about the deserted island portion of the story, that’s not a disservice to the second half of the film. Without trying to spoil “Triangle of Sadness,” I will say the latter portion is much more engaging and thematically coherent than the one before it.
“Triangle of Sadness” works best when dealing with topics such as hierarchy and capitalism in simple terms. The film’s inconsistent tone weighs down the stellar performances of its stars. Overall, I’d give “Triangle of Sadness” a 6/10.