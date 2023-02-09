Through its addictive five-second videos and boundless amount of dance trends, TikTok has taken the internet by storm as one of the most influential social media platforms. This popular app has reached over 1.2 billion users, most users being part of the younger generation. Millennials and Gen Zers alike have been heavily influenced by the culture of this app, especially towards trends.
In the past, trends had a longer life cycle. However, with the introduction of the internet, this process has been sped up to the point where individuals can’t keep up with what’s trending and what’s not.
Due to the app’s addictiveness and the user’s desire to fit in, avid users fall into a losing battle where they are influenced to buy products that go out of style. This influx of merchandise sales has led to overconsumption across the world. Below are just a few of the many trending items that have taken over TikTok and my thoughts on if they are worth the instant purchase.
Stanley Cup
No, this is not the NHL's playoff champion trophy as many hockey fans may think. Popular videos of a 40-ounce, stainless steel tumbler have made this Stanley water bottle a must-have on every young woman’s Christmas list. Although there is a nice color palette of bottles to choose from, the pros end there. This cup is too large to fit in a backpack cup holder, and to me, it just seems to be a Hydro Flask or Yeti rip-off.
Dyson AirWrap
Out are the once-popular hair rollers, and in is the Dyson AirWrap. This hair styler is found on almost every influencer’s page, oftentimes in tutorial videos. Through its perfectly curated design and abundance of viral videos, this tool is highly sought after.
I have seen many videos of this tool in action, and I will admit that I am a bit jealous of the user’s hair by the end of the TikTok. Nevertheless, I think $600 for any hair styling device is too much, even if it makes someone look like a Disney princess.
Jade Roller/Gua Sha
Some of the most popular types of videos on TikTok are those where the user goes through their skincare routine. This includes an abundance of expensive products, but two of the most popular tools include the jade roller and gua sha. Rooted in Chinese culture, these two items have hit the shopping carts of many influenced young people.
These are two of the few items on this list that I have given into, and I’ll admit it, I love my jade roller and gua sha. They make me feel put together and have helped me combat my weak jawline. These are two things I would recommend looking into, especially if someone is trying to get more into skincare.
Urban Outfitters Corset
When young women go out for the night, there are many rituals that must be completed first. Hair must be styled down to the very strand, makeup has to be glowing and above all else, the silently accepted uniform must be on: jeans and a nice top. Although different variations of this outfit may come up, at the end of the day, every girl is looking for the perfectshirt to match her jeans and beat-up shoes.
Luckily, the magic of TikTok has found the top that every girl needs in her closet, and that is the Urban Outfitters corset. Popularized on TikTok, this $75 top has made its way into many women’s shopping carts. Although this is a cute top, I don’t think it is cute enough to be $75. Don’t get me wrong, this corset is adorable, but it is not within my budget. I’d rather get several tops for going out rather than pooling all my money on one item.
Ultra Mini Uggs
We all remember when Uggs dominated the world of fashion. Those brown boots were on every girl’s feet in the early 2000s and 2010s, and if they weren’t, they were on every girl’s wish list. However, just like all trends, these shoes were pushed to the back of closets by roughly 2016. Yet, one day, someone pulled them out, and they are back in full swing.
This time, the tall classic style is not the shoe to have, but rather, TikTok users have put their claim on the Classic Ultra Mini Boot. Thousands of videos have revived this brand and popularized these comfy shoes. I know I am in the minority when I state this opinion: these are overrated. I have never owned a pair of Uggs, even when they were first popular, and maybe that’s why I hold this opinion now. Don’t get me wrong, I think these are a cute pair of shoes that look nice with comfy outfits, but I don’t believe that they are something to put at the top of a shopping list.
Flare Leggings
Just like Uggs, this is yet another trend that has already been popular in the past. Rebranded as “flare leggings,” yoga pants are yet again part of every trendy girl’s wardrobe. Whether it be the Aerie crossover flare leggings or Lululemon’s groove flared pants, these yoga pants have turned into every girl’s go-to athletic look.
This is an item I have fallen for. I am a sucker for fashion trends, and this is one trend I definitely support. Flare leggings are such a cute look for both a sporty and comfortable look, and they are very flattering on any body type. Not to mention they are insanely comfy and are one of the more affordable options on this list.
Although we may think all of these trends are fun and cute now, before we know it they will just be replaced by yet another fad. TikTok may be a guide to what is popular, but everyone should take a step back before ordering that new water bottle or new top and think about whether they really need it. By giving in to this cycle, we are contributing to unsustainable shopping habits. At the end of the day, we all want to fit in, but our first priority should be combatting our overconsumption.