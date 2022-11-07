With the rise of gender-nonconforming battles in the spotlight comes the rise of books that focus on the gender spectrum and are necessary to furthering the understanding of the LGBTQ+ community.
As stories tackle gender identity, body dysmorphia and gender-inclusive conversations, here are three fiction and non-fiction books on transgender and non-binary individuals and how, from these three different perspectives, gender-nonconforming lives are expressed.
“Beyond the Gender Binary” by Alok Vaid-Menon
For individuals just starting to learn about gender-nonconforming communities, “Beyond the Gender Binary” is a simple place to start, as it contains arguments regarding gender spectrums, their implications and why self-identity should trump everything. This book tackles why societal expectations of gender can be painful and, indeed, harmful. With the author being a gender-nonconforming individual, this book takes a highly personal tone in conveying their stories.
This book is often one of my go-to’s whenever I want a refresher on many core concepts regarding the gender spectrum. With how accessible “Beyond the Gender Binary” is, I think Vaid-Menon made a powerful move by making it just 60 pages long with as much information as possible packed between the arguments.
I especially loved how concisely Vaid-Menon tackled gender-conforming arguments by simplifying it to a singular point: that there is nothing wrong with self-expression so long as it harms nobody else.
“Peter Darling” by Austin Chant
Ten years after abandoning Neverland, Peter Pan returns to his homeland only to realize that everything’s changed – including him. A story about a transgender boy, “Peter Darling” takes an entirely different spin on a fairytale classic by making it a love story, specifically between Peter Pan and Captain Hook, who are both child runaways from the real world.
The plot is not necessarily a love story in itself, but rather it focuses on the way the individual characters are explored. Tackling topics such as body dysmorphia, trauma and grief, the story procures things spoken in between the lines that makes Peter Pan’s original story a darker existence.
Where Peter Pan was once known as the happy-go-lucky boy who never wanted to grow up, this story talks about Peter Pan not wanting to grow up because of his gender identity. Peter feels that if he never grew up, he would never have had to worry about his identity or gender. He wants to be a child again, without the world’s worries.
This made this book a wonder to me because it talks about Peter Pan in a way nobody wants to, where Peter Pan is not just the head of the Lost Boys, but a lost boy himself.
“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
This story is about August, an anxious sociology major, and her best friends who try to get her together with her mysterious crush, “Train Station Girl.” What makes McQuiston’s books so wonderful is not how beloved her love stories are, but how she tackles them.
While it’s mostly a lesbian romance, this book doesn’t necessarily tackle in-depth explorations about genders and LGBTQ+ rights, but more so how a world without constant judgement might look. Where the book has side characters such as Nico, a transgender man, and Isaiah, a drag queen, this plot portrays a world where communal acceptance is possible if people simply respect each other.
I empathized with this book especially because, as a bisexual girl myself, I think stories of transgender individuals and the LGBTQ+ community shouldn’t be just about struggle or pain or dissonance. It should also be about acceptance in a world that wants to constantly remind people of their histories.
All in all, reading about characters we understand can be fun, but I think it’s equally important to delve into the minds of others to expand one’s empathy on different issues. Especially with LGBTQ+ rights being tackled today, it’s now more important than ever that people know why it’s integral that people fight for them and understand where they come from.