With no Husker football home game to attend this weekend, many students are frantically searching for fun things to do in the Lincoln area. Look no further than here, the complete list of (relatively) cheap things to do around Lincoln that will get students off of campus and into exploration of the local area.
Husker Watch Party in the Beer Garden
Like previously mentioned, the Huskers will not be under the lights of Memorial Stadium this weekend, but that doesn’t mean that students can’t enjoy the essence of live sports. Zipline Brewing Co. will be hosting a Nebraska vs. Colorado watch party at 3400 A St. and will open at 11:00 a.m., right before kickoff.
This event is free to attend, and there will also be $4 pints and red beers of Dear Old Nebraska Brew by Zipline Brewing.
This event will be going on at the same time as the District 33 Back Alley Social, a family fun event including games, a maker market, food trucks and more.
Art in the Garden
The Sunken Gardens, located on 2600 D St., is a public garden that is open for anyone to visit without any charge and is only a short 8 minute drive from campus. After being renovated in 2005, the garden includes 1.5 acres to explore with handicap accessible entrances, walkways and parking, new sculptural elements, restrooms and renovated lily ponds. At this time of the year, the flowers are in full bloom and just waiting to be photographed.
On top of this already magical place, this Saturday, Sep. 9, for the 11th consecutive year, Noyes Art Gallery will host Art in the Garden at the Sunken Gardens from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme is Magical Mystery Tour. It reflects the art on Beatles-era album covers, as well as the work of artist Peter Maxx, according to the website. There will also be artwork by nearly 50 artists of all media and styles that will be for sale.
The Farmers Market
A local farmer’s market is always a safe bet on a good time. Haymarket Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. until Oct. 14. This is held on Q Street and Canopy Street, just a short commute from campus.
There are a variety of things to explore and buy, ranging from baked goods to handmade crafts that will add life to any room. On top of this, the farmer’s market allows individuals to support small businesses while shopping. The Haymarket Farmers Market also includes vendors that are minority and woman-owned, as well as dog friendly. Check out the complete business directory here.
Hyde Observatory
Lincoln has the perfect opportunity for all aspiring astronomers, astrology girls or even just stargazers. Take a look into three different telescopes and view the stars in all their glory through Hyde Observatory’s free programs.
Located at 3701 S. 70th Street, on the south side of Holmes Lake in Holmes Park, the Hyde Observatory is open to the public every Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Through this experience, individuals are able to take a break in their day to relax and learn more about the universe through an immersive experience. Learn more about this great opportunity here.
During my time here at UNL, I have not given Lincoln enough credit. There are many events and activities to do besides campus events, I just had to search harder. Being able to explore my college town is a great way to take advantage of my time here, and I highly recommend it. If none of these pique your interest, take a look at this website to discover even more unknown things happening just down the street from campus.