Keeping up with video game releases can be hard due to the vast amount of games constantly in development. Fret not, as this list of video games for all types of players features the top titles to look out for in this year.
“Fire Emblem Engage”
“Fire Emblem Engage” was released on Jan. 20 and puts players in a whole new story with the same iconic artstyle from previous games like “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.” The story follows Alear, the successor to the Divine Dragon. A mysterious force has broken the seal that kept the Fell Dragon locked up, and Alear must team up with familiar heroes from previous titles such as Byleth and Marth to restore peace.
Though fans made jokes about Alear’s red and blue hair when the game was first released, calling it Pepsi or toothpaste, players of past “Fire Emblem” titles are sure to fall right back in love with this installment.
“Forspoken”
“Forspoken” by Square Enix, best known for franchises like “Final Fantasy” and “Kingdom Hearts”, focuses on Alfre Holland, who goes by the name Frey. She is transported from New York City to the world of Athia, where she discovers her ability to cast magic spells. Players control Frey as she takes on formidable foes and works her way through the land of Athia.
Square Enix had to push back the release date of “Forspoken” from May 2022 to Jan. 24 for “final polishing.” The game includes magical parkour thanks to Frey’s newfound abilities and a completely unique storyline. Fans of open-world games and high fantasy will gravitate towards this title.
“Hogwarts Legacy”
One of the most anticipated games this year is “Hogwarts Legacy”, an open-world role playing game releasing on Feb. 10. The story takes place in the 1800s at Hogwarts where the player is a student discovering and unlocking the secrets of school. The gameplay showcase hints that character customization and the ability for players to alter their surroundings is what fans have been looking for in a Wizarding World game.
While the Wizarding World is full of fun, inventive ideas, it’s important to remember that J.K. Rowling will be receiving payments from each copy of the game sold. So, for those gamers who are on the fence about putting money in Rowling’s pockets, but still want to play the game, buying second hand will be the way to go.
“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”
“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” welcomed new and old fans of the Zelda franchise to pick up their Nintendo Switch back in 2017. The game received a perfect 10/10 and community positive rating of 99% on IGN. So, with the announcement of the new game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” it’s safe to say that this sequel will take over the lives of many gamers when it comes out on May 12.
While much of the story is left up to the wishes of the players, TOTK is theorized to take place before BOTW in the Zelda franchise timeline. This game has much to live up to, as BOTW changed the action-adventure and open-world game category, with its innovative and vast open world, for the better.
“The Wolf Among Us 2”
“The Wolf Among Us 2” is a game that a lot of players did not expect to get a sequel, especially a decade after the first “The Wolf Among Us” released in 2013. The storyline is based on the comic book series “Fables,” which follows Bigby, a detective trying to figure out why fairytale characters are getting murdered in New York City.
For gamers who like interactive story driven games with multiple endings to uncover, this is the game to add to the calendar. The game’s developer, Telltale Games, also worked on “The Walking Dead” video game series, which has received not only critical acclaim, but is also beloved by the gaming community. “The Wolf Among Us 2” is sure to bring a thrilling mystery with great art style to the table sometime this year.
The year of 2023 is full of promising game titles to keep all gamers occupied in their freetime. While this list may not include every game releasing this year, Game Rant constantly updates their list of all the game releases and delays for 2023.