University of Nebraska-Lincoln students pass the Lied Center for Performing Arts on their way to their classes, but it is not a building to be missed.
For some students, the price of a ticket can be the reason why they don’t attend events at the Lied Center. However, through the Arts for All program, tickets have always been half price or free for students.
Ashley Parra Valencia, a senior marketing intern and advertising and public relations major, wants UNL students to know that the Arts For All program allows for more accessibility to the theater.
The Lied Center brings shows both old and new for audiences to bond and create memories with.
Every year, national touring Broadway shows, musical artists and more come to perform at the state-of-the-art building.
Deputy Director Matthew Boring stated that the Lied Center wants to provide students with the ability to experience all the different shows, spanning from Broadway’s Aladdin and pianist Emanuel Ax to ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
Each year, there are a total of 12 to 15 shows that students can attend. A single student can attend every one of the shows in the program and still get them for free or 50% off. Because of this deal, Boring said that around 10,000 UNL students have taken advantage of the program each year.
“Whenever possible, we make shows as affordable as possible for students, because again, we are at the university, we want to be as accessible as possible for students,” Lauren Silverman Durban, the communications manager for the Lied Center, said in an article about Hamilton coming to the Lied Center.
For shows like Aladdin, students are able to get 50% off tickets to the first three performances from Oct.. 3 to Oct.. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
“I feel like the majority of students don't really even know it exists,” Parra Valencia said. “And that's really unfortunate because it gives access to students across campus to come watch all these shows.”
The Lied Center provides many different shows for students to attend and enjoy. The Lied Center prides itself on hitting a variety of interests across the board of entertainment.
One of the best parts of the Lied Center, according to staff, is that the location is an amazing spot. While artists like Emanuel Ax are touring in Sydney, Australia, they are also performing in Lincoln. Students have the ability to walk to a show and see it for free, while other audiences are flying in from around the world to see a show and pay full price for tickets.
To claim free and reduced tickets, go to liedcenter.org/artsforall.