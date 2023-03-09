Located in the heart of the midwest, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln does not see much diversity. As of Aug. 29, 2022, the total enrollment at the university is 23,805. Out of all these students, 17,427 are white. This means that a mere 27% of enrolled students are people of color, and only 673 students are African American.
African-American students have found ways to make UNL safe and welcoming. There are several Black registered student organizations on campus that each have their own missions and goals.
Sophomore global studies major Ahmed Alsayid serves as the vice president at the campus’s African Student Association and has discovered friends and a community with his involvement.
“ASA has sort of given me a sense of community here on campus as a freshman coming in,” Alsayid said. “I didn’t really have a group or a group of people I felt comfortable around where I could really be myself, but after finding ASA, it kind of helped me be myself a little more.”
Afrikan People’s Union is another student-led organization that has brought Black students in the community together. Sophomore political science major Omaima Lado holds the position of secretary within the RSO after being a member since her freshman year.
“I can remember my experiences before joining APU and not wanting to ever leave my dorm,” Lado said. “I felt like there was no community, and I was the odd one out. There were times that I would leave my dorm room and not see anyone who looks like me, and it just felt extremely isolating.”
Lado said that after walking around campus, she was approached by APU’s current president, junior political science major Nyagoa Deng. Deng immediately recruited Lado for APU, and the two now work together on the organization’s executive board.
“I would say rather than us pointing out a difference, I think it’s us being similar which has really worked to our benefit because everything we do, we do amongst ourselves. We attend each other’s events, and we support each other’s events and send out each other’s announcements,” Deng said. “I think rather than us being different RSOs, it’s just us having more resources being that we are different RSOs but have the same missions.”
Even though they are separate organizations, many Black RSOs have the same mission: to keep students safe and offer a welcoming environment.
“[We hope to accomplish] really just a safe space for minorities on campus to kind of get together and learn about other cultures and different heritages, but the main purpose of it is to further the advancement of equity and diversity on campus,” Alsayid said. “It just creates a space for people to feel comfort where it might not be before.”
Through the hard work of the leaders of these RSOs, APU and ASA have turned their respective organizations into something special.
“It really does something for me just to be able to know that I’m helping foster a community and serving students, giving them a space in an area where they can be themselves without fear of judgment, where they can just celebrate themselves,” Lado said.