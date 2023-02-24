Blockbusters from 2022, such as “Nope” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” were the products of Black directors as well as performances by a pair of Black female leads. These two films topped the domestic box office for weeks on end. However, the level of inclusion viewers see today was the result of Black filmmakers who worked for every ounce of progress.
In observance of Black History Month, The Daily Nebraskan wants to signify the progress made by Black filmmakers throughout Hollywood.
Kwakiutl Dreher, an associate professor in the ethnic studies and English departments at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said there were several trailblazers whose tireless work afforded future generations the opportunity.
“Oscar Micheaux made feature lengths because [he] could not abide by, and refused to wait for, the Hollywood studios to say he could make films here,” Dreher said. “At this same time, you had Spencer Williams [Jr.] producing films as a part of the Amos ‘n’ Andy troupe.”
Even with the considerable efforts of the aforementioned Michaeux, roles on offer for Black talent in Hollywood were meager, largely consisting of extras and the help, according to Dreher.
One such part was that of Mammy in “Gone with the Wind” portrayed by Hattie McDaniel who would go on to win an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance as the family slave and became the first African American to win an Academy Award. Even with her triumph, McDaniels was not allowed to sit amongst her co-stars at the ceremony, as the Ambassador Hotel was segregated.
“The fact that it was a segregated event and she was there and accepting that award made a mark in history,” Dreher said. “We saw the Hattie McDaniel outside of the Mammy.”
The ‘50s and ‘60s ushered in the era of Sidney Poitier’s dominance. His performance in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field” earned him the Oscar for best actor, making him the first Black actor to win an Oscar for a lead role.
“In the 60s, there was one leading man of color in Hollywood, and it was Sidney Poitier,” Michael Page, the assistant professor of practice and coordinator of curriculum for the department of English at UNL, said.
The ‘70s brought upon a distinctive era of Black cinema, Blaxploitation films, which were movies largely produced by Black executives and featuring Black stars. A good deal of these films happened to be reimaginings of classic, public domain horror films.
“In the ‘70s, you had these films take the classic monsters and remade them as Black films,” Page said. “You had Blacula and Blackenstein and the like.”
This, along with George Romero's seminal debut “A Night of the Living Dead,” which featured Duane Jones in the lead role, speaks to the connection Black cinema has had with genres like horror.
“Because the film immediately became public domain, you had college students seeing it during the civil rights movements during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.” Page said. “That allowed it to become so iconic.”
Studios such as Universal Studios, which produced “Nope,” are growing more receptive of a diverse array of talents, as evidenced by the growing popularity of Black directors.
“We have now got Spike Lee and Tyler Perry and John Singleton, all of whom were able to make inroads,” Dreher said. “We keep coming, even if there is going to be backlash.”
Dreher said that we see Black actors portraying a myriad of characters of different occupations and standings in life.
“Today we have a balance of images when it comes to African Americans,” Dreher said. “Denzel Washington has played a musician, a pilot, a journalist, a father — on his continuum there are so many characters.”
Dreher further touched on just how deeply ingrained into the core of Hollywood the vision of Black creatives lie.
“A group of people glommed onto this industry and took root,” Dreher said. “And that root is very, very sturdy.”