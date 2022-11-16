The Netflix-original drama, “The Crown,” released their fifth season on Nov. 9. It’s the first season since the deaths of both Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II.
So, I built up nearly two years of expectations for the fifth season of “The Crown” only to be severely disappointed. Perhaps I’m more like Queen Elizabeth II than I once had thought, longing for the traditional and Victorian aspects of the show rather than the modern and dull reality TV show.
Written by Peter Morgan, this season of “The Crown” covered 1991 to 1997 with Queen Elizabeth’s II children now middle aged with minds of their own. Contrasting to previous seasons where Queen Elizabeth II was heavily involved in politics, this season focuses on the family’s failing relationships.
“The Crown” is notorious for jumping through time as a new cast is revealed every other season. The opening scene alone included an alluring transition from Olivia Colman to Imelda Staunton who took over as the newer and older Queen Elizabeth II.
Even as an admirable fan, I tend to struggle with the stark change of cast members. For season five, the new cast was startlingly older than I had originally expected. After some contemplation, I agree that the casting directors did a fine job.
For those who enjoy looking at the actors next to their real-life counterparts, there’s no doubt that the casting crew and make-up crews did a fine job recreating the royal family from the ’90s.
Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, was no exception as she stepped graciously into her role as a more mature sovereign. Lesley Manville had the difficult task as the new actress for Princess Margaret, but like Staunton, she too fulfilled her role of the witty and sassy sister.
Regardless of how delicately the cast was chosen, the storyline itself for the season was rather bare. This season lacked the emotional appeal that usually drives this drama. Even Prince Philip, played by Jonathan Pryce, who we could nearly always count on for dramatic reactions, had little screen time.
The entire first episode alone was rather trivial except for introducing the audience to the current cast. The only time I even formed a facial expression was when I chuckled over Prince William and Prince Harry sticking up for their mother, Princess Diana, in a mild argument with her husband, Prince Charles III, played by Dominic West.
The season wasted time on alternative story arcs such as the Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed. It took nearly 40 minutes for his story to even resemble the significance of himself and the Crown. Even when the show seeped into the royal family’s drama, it often took up twice as much screen time as necessary while still missing the extreme emotions. At least when the drama was finally noticeable, I could watch comfortably knowing that there was some hope for the show to be redeemed.
The most dramatic part of the season occurred in episode six when, for the first time in the season, my jaw dropped. I was sick to my stomach as the Russian monarchy came to a close and the Romanov family was brutally murdered. While the rather graphic scenes were hard to swallow, it finally felt like Morgan remembered how to write a compelling story.
The season concluded with Diana and Charles’ marriage coming to an end. Four episodes encapsulated the royal couple’s official divorce and their new lives apart. With the season coming to a screeching halt, just a month before Diana’s tragic death, I couldn’t help but feel enraged as the ending felt incomplete. The writers could’ve had a stronger and shocking conclusion with the car crash collision. The show is based off of actual events so perhaps the writer’s specifically chose to omit Diana’s death to leave the audience impatient. If that was the writer’s goal, I can applaud them as I am now anxiously awaiting the final season.
Overall, I was disheartened by season five of “The Crown” as my anticipation was met with a rather boring plotline and impersonal characters. Through it all, I can’t help but appreciate the metaphors that Morgan wrote in as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip held one another amidst the rubble and charred remains representing the monarchy and their family falling around them. I can only hope that Morgan’s writing can prevail in the next season.