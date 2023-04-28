The American Ballet Theatre will perform on stage with the largest cast to date since 2018. The ABT is bringing around 100 members to perform in the show, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts is giving Lincoln residents the opportunity to be involved in the show as well.
Giselle will be showing on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The American Ballet Theatre is one of the best and well known companies in the United States, and they will be performing alongside Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.
Lauren Silverman Durban, the communications manager for the Lied Center for Performing Arts, said the founders of the Lied Center wanted the theater to be a place to bring people from across the state and region to Lincoln so they don’t have to travel across the country.
In a few months, Giselle will be playing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, they have the ability to get two free tickets with their Nebraska University Identification card.
“We’re super excited because we have had several engagement and outreach opportunities for the community. We are going to have a ballet master class,” Jane Schiermeyer Hansen, the education and community engagement director, said.
There are two master classes offered for local dance companies and UNL students: an introduction to ballet class for beginners and a more advanced class for experienced dancers. In addition, the Lied Center and ABT is visiting Everett Elementary School to teach kindergarten through second grade students ballet.
For those who are interested in performing in the show, Hansen stated that they have a “supernumeraries” program where community members are able to audition for Giselle as an extra on Sunday, April 30.
“One of our goals as an organization is to have or attempt to have educational outreach with every single show that comes through and performs on our stage. We present a variety of art forms, and I think what that is is being associated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which is so education-focused,” Hansen said.
Through master classes and educational outreach programs, students are able to work, learn and connect with people that are living their dreams.
“It’s just kind of an unparalleled experience, and we are so excited to get to offer that to both the Lincoln and UNL community,” Hansen said.
Even after Giselle, the Lied Center has programs that allow students to get involved in the theater world. High school students are able to work with different departments through master classes in different Broadway productions.
The show brings benefits to those who aren’t interested in taking a master class, as well. In Durban’s eyes, Giselle is a spectacular first exposure to ballet. It is a spectacle to see and the dancers are some of the most powerful athletes around.
“You’re seeing the art form at its finest, even if it isn’t something that you’re familiar with. I think anyone can appreciate the beauty and the artistic presence on the stage. Having a company of this caliber come to Lincoln is really a gift,” Hansen said.