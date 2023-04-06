The feeling of the music reverberating through one’s bones, the sound of thousands of people singing the same lyrics and the sense of unity as everyone sways to the beat are just a few of the reasons music concerts and festivals draw many students in.
Live music is a popular activity among many, especially within the student body at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Freshman environmental and sustainability studies major Sofia Grace has plans to attend two music concerts over the upcoming summer season.
“I’m going to the Taylor Swift Eras tour in Kansas City, and I’m also going to the last day of Lollapalooza with Lana Del Rey and the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” Grace said. “I’m excited for the anticipation, like waiting in the venue before they come out.”
Like Grace, Erik Konnath, a sophomore software engineering major, is also excited to attend a live music festival this summer, the Hinterland Music Festival hosted in St. Charles, Iowa.
“It’s close enough that it’s not too big of a hassle or too expensive to go, but they also have some pretty good acts on the lineup,” Konnath said. “I am very excited, live music is always fun, and it’s very important and a great way to kind of support local art and artists. It’s just a great thing to do with your friends.”
Hinterland will have a lineup including many big names such as Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, Wallows, Orville Peck and many others. Similarly, Lollapalooza has an extensive lineup that spans across the four-day festival. Artists such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975 and Yung Gravy are just a few of the acts among the over 150 musicians performing.
“What was always really intriguing to me [about Lollapalooza] is there’s so many different artists you can see in a short span of time and you’re honestly kind of saving money on concerts because it would be a lot more to see your favorite artists separately,” Grace said. “Lana Del Rey is one of my favorite artists, so me and my friends decided to go on that day.”
The Hinterland Music Festival will not be Konnath’s first live music event, as he has attended many other concerts throughout the last few years.
“In high school I went to Boston Calling which was in Boston, Massachusetts in the Harvard Athletic Complex,” Konnath said. “I’ve gone to festivals like Lollapalooza. It was the year that Tame Impala and Childish Gambino were headlining and The Strokes and The Chainsmokers I think as well.”
Like thousands of other individuals across the country, Grace will be attending the much anticipated Taylor Swift Eras concert. This ongoing tour has garnered much attention, especially on social media.
“Taylor Swift was my very first concert, and I’m also a huge fan of hers,” Grace said. “So when I heard she was going back on tour, I obviously wanted to go. I also had tickets for her last concert, which was also a stadium tour at Arrowhead, but we had to end up selling our tickets.”
Grace and Konnath are among many UNL students who are ready to take a break from their busy schedules and be able to relax with the upcoming summer season.
Enjoying live music is the perfect way to take advantage of the three month break from the business of college life and is definitely an experience worth having.