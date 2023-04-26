Serving on jury duty is an unfortunate obligation for adults in the United States if they are summoned. Being a juror can be a weeks or months-long commitment depending on the case. Amazon Prime has taken this mundane experience and turned it into entertainment in their new series, “Jury Duty.”
“Jury Duty” is a docu-comedy television series that follows the inner workings of a jury trial in the U.S. through the eyes of juror Ronald Gladden. Gladden is unaware that his jury duty summons was not official and everyone on the jury, aside from him, is an actor. Everything that happens inside and outside of the courtroom was planned.
Initially released on April 7, “Jury Duty” is structured as a mockumentary style sitcom, like “The Office.” Through each episode, the “producers” of the mockumentary pull the jurors to conduct individual interviews, just like it was done with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) in “The Office.”
Each of the eight episodes was under 30 minutes, which made this a quick watch. However, every episode was over-the-top hilarious and filled with so much wittiness that it felt like the show went on longer. “Jury Duty” takes unrealistic situations and makes them happen in a relatable, unassuming way.
One aspect of this show that is completely random but such a great addition is having the actor James Marsden in the show playing himself. However, Marsden really adds to his character by portraying an egotistical version of himself. Throughout the show, Marsden's preppy and hammed-up attitude as a celebrity figure is uncanny. He does such a great job of making himself look like a delusional rich man.
The rest of the actors/jurors all have great personalities that just continue to add to the show's comedy. The jurors have well-developed backstories that are investigated by Gladden as he spends three weeks with these actors. I enjoyed seeing the actors and Gladden develop friendships, despite these actors lying about their lives. It added wholesomeness to a show that was focused on the most insane situations possible.
The overall concept that everyone in the show is an actor besides one person is incredibly brilliant. Gladden’s shocked expressions whenever an actor would outdo themselves with what they would say or do was priceless every time. Gladden may as well be the new Halpert with his perfect, emotionally filled expressions that represented what the viewers also felt in numerous scenes.
I’m disappointed that this show was such a quick watch because I thoroughly enjoyed every second of it. While this show is mainly for pure entertainment, it was interesting to see aspects of real-life courtrooms, like the process to select jurors and how defendants testify. Normally, court sessions aren’t recorded for the general public to see, and unless someone has been through the process of being summoned, there are a lot of unanswered questions.
Besides the length of this show, there are only positive things that I have to say about it. I believe this is a must-watch show for everyone to see. The lightheartedness and comedic nature of the show is a good change in pace from the seriousness we face every day.