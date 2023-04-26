On Sunday, ET’s Sweets had their Spring Vendor Show that featured other local small businesses.
The event was hosted at a house, but that didn’t limit the treasures awaiting inside the wooden fence gate. The enclosed backyard was filled with booths displaying everything from homemade sweets for you and your pets to handcrafted jewelry. There was even a table set up for tarot, oracle and crystal readings.
The intimate backyard event had so many great gift ideas for your friends and family. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I couldn’t help but pick out a few things for the occasion.
Businesses in attendance included “Bark N Go Bakery,” “Designs by Lisa,” “Crystal’s Spiritual Healing,” “Oddballs and Outkasts” and more. All of these vendors helped create such a fun and welcoming afternoon for the community to enjoy.
The whole experience felt like the best part of a neighborhood garage sale. Different like-minded small businesses coming together to show off their creations in one spot. Children even helped to make sales, adding to the warm and nostalgic atmosphere.
As someone who gravitates toward the hippie and witchy aesthetic, I found myself spending a considerable amount of time at both “Oddballs and Outkasts” and “Crystal’s Spiritual Healing” booths. I got to learn about different crystals and their healing properties as well as pendulum dowsing boards.
Something unique about these booths that I loved was that you could request custom creations, such as jewelry and keychains. As you continued browsing the various vendibles, your personalized order would be made and packaged with care.
I admire the dedication and passion these small businesses take in their craft and customer service. In particular, I was told by every vendor I bought something from that if anything were to break to reach back out to them to fix it free of charge. Gotta love that!
I rounded out my experience by stopping at the “ET’s Sweets” booth for a tasty treat. Unsurprisingly, I was limited in my sweets selection. The vendor had been very busy and was almost sold out when I reached the front of the line. I’m not picky when it comes to cake, so I picked up a slice of carrot cake that had the perfect ratio of cream cheese frosting. A great choice by the way!
I really enjoyed this experience — I met so many creative people and businesses I would never have known were right here in Lincoln. I left the vendor show feeling satisfied I was able to help support my community.
According to an article by 1011 Now, “The Small Business Administration says 99% of businesses in Nebraska are considered small businesses. 50% of those businesses are right here in Lincoln and they employ 65% of our residents.”
There are many reasons to shop at small local businesses. Other than strong customer service and a sense of community, small businesses give back to our community. They pay sales taxes to our city, therefore supporting public schools and service workers. And the more you shop from them, the more job opportunities you may help them provide.
With spring finally here and summer just around the corner, I highly recommend shopping small and keeping an eye out for more events like this.