When students walk through the club fair each year, it can be overwhelming to pick one specific thing or figure out where to start first. However, the Student Leadership, Involvement & Community Engagement office is there to help students decide where to start.
SLICE is in charge of the 540+ Recognized Student Organizations that are offered at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. While students run the organizations offered on campus, SLICE oversees the groups and is there when they need help.
“There’s a million ways to get involved,” Veronica Riepe, director of the SLICE office, said. “We just have to help you find the right thing that’s for you.”
While a student could start their own organization through SLICE, they also suggest joining two RSOs on campus: a club specific to their major and one for fun.
“I think in college it’s a little bit more of being more involved in fewer things instead of being a little bit involved in a lot of things,” Chris Timm, director of the Business Career Center, said.
It is important to go out of one’s way to join an RSO, according to Riepe. Getting involved in an organization on campus is beneficial to build organizational, leadership and group skills. SLICE’s goal is to help students find something that they are interested in participating in.
“I wish our most important job was to make sure that every single student was connected to something,” Riepe said. “It’s a little bit impossible (with a large campus), so we do our best at it.”
According to both Riepe and Timm, joining an RSO can also help a student get involved in something that provides insight to their career aspirations. Getting involved can give students a taste of something they may be interested in for a career before pursuing it.
“I think that being involved in an RSO makes you feel more confident about the career path you’re going into,” Timm said.
Whichever RSO a student joins can change throughout their collegiate career. There are many different clubs to join and something that a student joins in their freshman year can be something else the following year. It all depends on what they want to spend their time on.
“I think it’s well worth the investment,” Riepe said. “There’s a lot to be learned by being involved in some of these organizations.”
According to Riepe, time is one of the most important factors in joining an RSO. While it also takes time out of your week to participate, it also takes time to find the right organization for you.
“You may try three things, and those aren’t it,” Riepe said. “Well, then try a fourth, fifth and sixth thing because you’re going to find your place.”
Joining an RSO gives students the opportunity to connect with campus beyond their academics. It is beneficial to join an organization because students can meet other people with similar interests as them.
“How do you know if you don't ever leave your room or you never stay on campus,” Riepe said. “You have to show up.”
Getting involved on campus is highly recommended by staff and other students, but you do not have to join an organization right away. Almost every club is open to having new members throughout the year.
“UNL students are fortunate to have such a wide range of things to pick from,” Timm said. “I think there’s something for everyone.”