With around 50 different tastings, alcohol enthusiasts will all find something new to try at this year’s Sip Nebraska event.
Blur Parties is hosting the ninth annual Sip Nebraska at Haymarket Park on Oct. 7 and 8.
Maggie Miseno, event and project manager at Blur Parties, said Sip Nebraska is a festival focusing on local beverages, among other activities and entertainment. This is an opportunity for locals to get involved within the beverage industry in Nebraska.
“Our goal for the event is to bring together a passionate community of local wine, craft beer, spirits and their fans to celebrate Nebraska’s overall beverage industry,” Miseno said.
Friday night’s tickets are $45 for tasting tickets and $65 for limited edition tickets. The prices increase by $10 for Saturday. For those interested in attending who are under 21 years of age or who don’t feel like drinking, designated driver tickets are also available for $20 for both nights.
Included in the tasting ticket is a tasting glass, unlimited samples and parking. For guests who choose to purchase a limited edition ticket, they will also be able to taste limited edition and award-winning wines and craft beers, as well as receive an event t-shirt.
“Outside of that, we have other food vendors, our craft vendors, live music and activities that are included in the ticket and additional things they can purchase outside of that,” Miseno said.
Each winery participating in Sip Nebraska has the option to provide a limited edition wine at the event. Miseno said that these specialty reserved wines have a limited supply.
“It can be something they only sell at the winery or something that retails over $20 per bottle, or it can be something that has won at least a silver medal in a wine tasting competition,” Miseno said.
This year seven wineries, seven breweries and two distilleries are affiliated with Sip Nebraska, along with 27 food, artisan and craft vendors.
Each of the wineries have at least four wines to sample. The breweries will also provide two to four samples, with one being a limited edition or speciality batch beer. The distilleries this year are bringing two samples. Miseno said sample pour sizes will be standardized across the festival.
“Wineries do a half-ounce pour of each sampling,” Miseno said. “Breweries, because it foams a little bit, we tell them two to three ounces is okay. And then distilleries, they do a half ounce sampling.”
While you sip your way around the event, there are free activities which include goat yoga, live music and a mobile massage trailer. On Friday, the Husker football game will be played on the jumbo screen at the park.
“Each day is different. Friday is a lot more relaxed and kind of laid-back,” Miseno said. “[Saturday] kind of has more of that festival feel where people do stay for a long time. There’s usually multiple things they want to do.”
Other activities and vendors include cookie decorating, wine glass painting and small businesses like Good Life Candle & Craft.
Owned by Ralston natives Jon and Nicci Nunnenkamp, Good Life Candle & Craft has been a vendor at Sip Nebraska since 2020. Their stand will offer a variety of candles along with an exclusive scent for the event, according to Jon.
“Last year, the scent was called ‘Fall on the Vine,’” Jon said. “It was a reference to grapes and fall, so a little bit of a wine scent and a little bit of a baking scent.”
Prior to being a vendor at Sip Nebraska, the couple had attended multiple times, loved the environment and felt their business would benefit from selling at the event. Since then, Nicci said, they have had customers repeatedly returning to see Good Life Candle & Craft at Sip Nebraska.
“We had a lot of customers that from the very first time on, they started ordering online and wanting to know if we were coming back next year,” Nicci said.
In order to make purchasing easy and convenient for event guests, Nicci said they offer to hold bags for customers at the booth until they leave the festival so guests can continue visiting other vendors, enjoying the activities and sampling beverages.
With all of the vendors and beverage opportunities, Nicci and Jon have no doubt that Sip Nebraska is the place to be this weekend.
“Our motto is sending good vibes from good life,” Nicci said. “I feel that Sip goes right along with that; the entire event is about having a good time with all of the stuff they offer.”
Whether guests prefer wine or beer, Miseno said there’s activities and drinks for everyone at this community shindig.
"With as many vendors as we have right now, there's a minimum of at least 50 different tastings you can try," Miseno said. “We really do have something for everybody."