Before I came to college, my TikTok For You Page boasted “RushTok,” which featured students going through primary sorority recruitment, mostly in the South, and everything I needed to know about the next four years of my life. After scrolling for hours on end before I came to UNL’s campus, I knew what the go-to college outfit was going to be.
Based on what I gathered after I followed various influencers, the look for college students was either "athleisure" or the all-gray sweatpants and sweatshirt, the "groutfit."
I see the same thing in a different font every walk to class: a Comfort Colors T-shirt, sweatpants or shorts and tennis shoes. If not that, then an athletic tank top and leggings or biker shorts are usual.
Don't get me wrong, I will wear those exact outfits occasionally, but I want to see more.
I know college isn't a fashion show, but college is a time for exploring our identities and coming into our own. I want to see who everyone is, and the best way to do that is through clothes.
Uniforms were the one thing I hated most about private school. I wanted to show off my "style" with a head-to-toe Justice outfit, and little me felt it was taking away our personality.
No one is that basic that they wear the same sweats and T-shirt every day. There are so many sub-genres of styles that everyone can have their own style instead of conforming to the "college" style.
I'm tired of repeatedly sitting at the Nebraska Union and seeing the same outfits. Where is the individuality? I see a handful of people that grab my attention because they let their personality shine through their clothes. They look more put together, more confident and live their main-character lives just because they stick out in the best way.
Learning to style ourselves can be overwhelming initially, but anyone can do it. The best thing to start with is Pinterest and TikTok. Find what catches the eye and the best aesthetic, and find creators that fit the idea style.
It doesn't need to break the bank, either. Thrift shops have the Y2K style that is reemerging and more. By building up a closet of versatile and basic pieces, there are hundreds of designs to wear.
Starting a style today is more manageable than starting from scratch after graduation, in a new home, job and life without money. So, now is the time to find what style works for you.
This college style isn't a UNL-specific thing. There are creators on TikTok whose entire page is about teaching graduates how to shift the "college style" into adult fashion.
If there is one thing that comes out of me ranting about the usual outfits I see on campus, I hope you explore different styles to see what you like. There is so much untouched potential sitting there, waiting to be styled. Who is reading this doesn't matter; anyone can start dressing better.