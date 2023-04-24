I don't like attending parties or job events because I am stuck answering the question, "What's your major?" Instead of answering with business or nursing, I am left blurting out that I am a journalism major. While individuals already get confused after hearing journalism, I add on anthropology and minors in art history and archaeology.
Don't get me wrong, I love my anthropology major — I study what makes us human. I love that my classes focus on why people act the way they do. However, it's annoying when people's primary response is, "Oh, that's cute."
For one of my required classes this semester, we were tasked with attending a job fair to look through our options. I went with one of my close friends who's also an anthropology major, and let me say, it was one of the most awkward college experiences so far. Even adults were put off by what we are studying. We constantly had to explain what anthropology even was.
People question why we choose our major and why. Those people are going to say, "If you want a real job, get a better major." They are correct, but I already know exactly what I want to do in the future, which most anthropology majors do. We've got it figured out, and honestly, having a liberal arts degree where we study human interaction and behavior is more versatile than getting a degree in finance or business.
We understand human interaction in different forms like in an office or in a school setting. Anthropology majors can work in museums, non-profit organizations, human resources departments and so much more.
During the first semester, I would have people on my dorm floor say that my majors weren't hard as they would try to one-up me about how much work they were doing. Yes, some majors are harder than others, but the annoying thing is that they said those things because they perceived my passion as stupid.
Majors in the STEM field or in the College of Business are important, but the majors with a smaller count of students shouldn’t be subjected to commentary on if the work is important. For example, a business administration major has the ability to run a business and grow the economy with the people today, whereas anthropology majors are able to help the past generations by giving them back their history. Both are important, but in different ways. Likewise, the work of anthropology, fisheries and wildlife and ethnic studies majors are just as important to society as the "popular" majors are.
The next time you interact with someone with an under-appreciated major, be interested. Show intrigue and ask questions because, most of the time, we will appreciate it. We chose the major because we love what we do and because it holds importance to us.