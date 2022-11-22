Even though the subject of “You Resemble Me” is an interesting one, the film finds itself too blindsided by its own ambitions to actually end up painting a truly thorough portrait of its main character.
“You Resemble Me” is the latest film from Egyptian-American filmmaker and journalist Dina Amer. The movie recounts the mostly unhappy and directionless life of Hasna Aït Boulahcen (Mouna Soualem), the woman falsely accused of being Europe’s first female suicide bomber.
For those in need of a refresher, there were a coordinated series of Islamist terrorist attacks that took place in Paris and the city’s most northern suburb, Saint-Denis, on November 13, 2015. Five days later, French police raided the building presumed to be the location of the alleged mastermind of the attacks. During this raid, multiple explosions occurred, one of which was reported to be by a suicide bomber.
The identity of this suicide bomber was initially believed to be Aït Boulahcen, and this was the narrative many news outlets ran with. Aït Boulahcen was characterized by the New York Post and Daily Mail as a “skanky suicide bomber” who went to nightclubs and consumed drugs. However, DNA evidence later elucidated that the suicide bomber was actually another person. All of the sudden, it was revealed that the sordid details of Aït Boulahcen’s life were dredged up for no reason.
Amer obviously has a great deal of empathy for Aït Boulahcen’s social alienation, and she uses “You Resemble Me” as a way to recontextualize Aït Boulahcen’s life. She shifts focus away from Aït Boulahcen’s nightlife and extremist associations and instead focuses on her inability to integrate into French society because of the numerous cultural boundaries. Amer seeks to recontextualize Aït Boulahcen as an “everyman” — someone that any of us can easily relate to.
The filmmaking on display in “You Resemble Me” is, for the most part, immaculate. The cinematography is in fluid, constant motion to mirror the internal turmoil of Aït Boulahcen’s life. Every technical aspect of the film feels incredibly professional, and with Spike Lee, Spike Jonze and Riz Ahmed being listed as executive producers of the film, it is easy to tell where that professionalism came from.
Despite a fantastic concept and some amazing filmmaking, “You Resemble Me” features a number of bizarre creative decisions. The most egregious of these is the occasional deepfaking of Amer’s face onto Soualem at certain moments throughout the film. I understand the sentiment behind this decision, that being Amer feeling so deeply attached to Aït Boulahcen’s struggles that she can metaphorically project herself onto Aït Boulahcen. In practice, it feels clunky and, because deepfake technology is not quite advanced enough to appear seamless, it comes across as creepy.
Amer’s particular way of displaying empathy also has other unintended consequences on the film. Mainly, because Amer strives to make Aït Boulahcen’s struggles so universally relatable, she ultimately fails to properly characterize Aït Boulahcen herself. If you asked me to describe the kind of person Aït Boulahcen was without also describing her appearance, skills, plot relevance or relationships to others, I do not think I could.
Aït Boulahcen feels like a blank slate for the audience to project their own struggles onto and think “Man, if I went through similar things, I bet I’d end up the same way.” In retrospect, this decision makes the film’s plot feel incredibly linear, like a trek from Point A to Point B rather than the mounting consequences of Aït Boulahcen’s social alienation.
In conclusion, while I do greatly appreciate Amer’s obvious good intentions to make Aït Boulahcen sympathetic after the world collectively shunned her, the way she went about it was perplexing. There is still obvious talent that went into this film, but I feel it would have worked better as a documentary.
I would give “You Resemble Me” a 6/10. I would recommend this film primarily to people who are interested in learning more about the experiences of other cultures, but if this sounds like a subject you would rather research, just do that instead.